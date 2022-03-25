The spring fire and life force gets a boost this week as thoughtful Mercury joins the sun in Aries on Sunday and brings our mind to all things fiery and renewing. Spring cleaning begins within and without; it’s time to clear the decks of the winter’s dross, clear our minds and our closets, and define our goals so we can use this energy wisely.
All this Aries energy helps us take action but doesn’t specify what action. We need to focus our intention before we initiate. This Aries lineup can lower impulse control and increases our enthusiasm, reflexes, and temper. While this temper is more direct than Machiavellian, it can add fuel to all the fires heating up around the globe.
This fiery energy can help initiate new phases of our life or start giant projects. Venus and Mars in Aquarius still run conjunct in communal Aquarius which helps us collaborate in family, city, or global efforts.
The weekend begins with the moon in competent, determined Capricorn and Mercury in sensitive Pisces. This combination loans us empathy to guide the competence, though some will refuse that empathy and just barrel straight ahead.
Mercury enters Aries on Sunday under an Aquarius moon, speeds up our thinking, and asks us to whom and what we are responsible. Tuesday through Thursday the moon in sensitive Pisces can leave us emotionally brave dealing with our fears and concerns. The week ends on a feisty note as the moon wanes in Aries.
FRIDAY, MARCH 25: Let empathy and compassion guide competence as the organized Capricorn moon trines Uranus. Nerves wind up, tech develops poltergeists, and we could feel overextended as Mercury semi-squares Uranus. Be wary of sudden snap decisions but listen for inspiration. Rest those nerves tonight.
SATURDAY, MARCH 26: Engage good deep conversations and climb mountains as Mercury sextiles Pluto. Get real, as we can either go deep or get depressed. Sidestep rather than confront manipulative energy. Around dinnertime the moon enters sociable Aquarius and the journey matters more than the goal.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27: Mental Mercury enters Aries and lowers our impulse control, speeds up our reaction time, and lowers our filter. Watch for minor accidents, explosions, and flares of temper towards the evening as Mercury semi-squares Mars. Find something healthy to engage this restless energy.
MONDAY, MARCH 28: Make this a healing day. Count to five before responding and scan memories for wisdom gained in similar past venues as Venus conjuncts Saturn. To show love be steady, real, authentic; control oneself rather than others. Love may take some extra work, and our visions need efforts but will be worth it.
TUESDAY, MARCH 29: Be decisive but do not jump to conclusions, move fast but see each step through. Our intuition and our understanding can be deep if we truly open our hearts as the Pisces moon sextiles Uranus. Energy fluctuates between strong bursts and nap time. Pacing is everything; rest before overloading.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30: Moods could fluctuate between hopefulness and worry. The moon conjuncts expansive, heart-lightening Jupiter while Mercury challenges serious Saturn and weighs us with responsibilities. It may feel like the answer is “no” but actually may be “not yet; get organized first.”
THURSDAY, MARCH 31: On this waning Aries moon, contemplate what needs to be shed, cleared, released, or spoken and act. Speak directly but let the Aries be proactive not reactive; tune into that Venus and Mars in Aquarius for the tact necessary to clear the air. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
