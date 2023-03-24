Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

The world’s agenda and our own concerns begin to change themes, shift emphasis, and start a new chapter as Saturn, Mars, and Pluto change signs this month and spring advances. In the first few weeks after a planet changes signs, we often see a course correction and an example of the work we’ll need to do during its journey there.

Like a riverbank softening under spring rains, our concept of security, foundations, limitations, and boundaries became muddied as Saturn entered Pisces on March 6 for the next few years. Three days later a few financial banks wobbled and pointed to work that needs to be done. As powerful Pluto entered collaborative Aquarius last week the U.N. released a report on climate change calling for us all to work together to deflect the coming crisis. Mars enters Cancer this weekend and brings concerns about homes, home prices, and protection of national boundaries.

On a more personal level, Saturn in Pisces and Mars in Cancer ask us to take care of our home front. They can bring out a defensive streak and leave us full of great advice but uninterested in hearing anyone’s great suggestions for our improvement. The sun and Mercury now in direct, invigorating Aries ask us to be brave rather than irritable, be willing to start over, just like the crocus and trees after this last long winter.