The world’s agenda and our own concerns begin to change themes, shift emphasis, and start a new chapter as Saturn, Mars, and Pluto change signs this month and spring advances. In the first few weeks after a planet changes signs, we often see a course correction and an example of the work we’ll need to do during its journey there.
Like a riverbank softening under spring rains, our concept of security, foundations, limitations, and boundaries became muddied as Saturn entered Pisces on March 6 for the next few years. Three days later a few financial banks wobbled and pointed to work that needs to be done. As powerful Pluto entered collaborative Aquarius last week the U.N. released a report on climate change calling for us all to work together to deflect the coming crisis. Mars enters Cancer this weekend and brings concerns about homes, home prices, and protection of national boundaries.
On a more personal level, Saturn in Pisces and Mars in Cancer ask us to take care of our home front. They can bring out a defensive streak and leave us full of great advice but uninterested in hearing anyone’s great suggestions for our improvement. The sun and Mercury now in direct, invigorating Aries ask us to be brave rather than irritable, be willing to start over, just like the crocus and trees after this last long winter.
To soften all this new work, Venus in Taurus reminds us to hug once in a while and reassure companions that the more things change, the more our affection and collaboration can stay the same.
FRIDAY, MARCH 24: Plant seeds, plant ideas, plant changes to grow roots as the waxing moon in fertile Taurus conjuncts Venus. The smell of earth and the feeling of muscles moving shift us out of frustration and into motion. Watch for a territorial streak tonight.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25: It can be hard to get going unless we’re really excited or irritated, and then the momentum builds. Morning could leave us chewing over some recent worry or slight. Our minds wake up and conversation sparks as the moon enters verbal Gemini around dinnertime; be curious but respect boundaries.
SUNDAY, MARCH 26: On this nervy, multitasking day, our inner introvert and extrovert can tug us in opposite directions and leave us stranded in the middle. Mars in Cancer nudges us to take care of the home front while the Gemini moon calls for interaction. Rather than being oppositional, find common ground to start a conversation.
MONDAY, MARCH 27: Humor and anxiety thrum in our nerves. If we get reassurance, we grow curious about new possibilities. Watch for communication glitches and make sure to hear what was intended as anxiety can skew our interpretation. Keep talking and offer solutions, but consider waiting until tomorrow to decide.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28: Calm a cranky moment early on as the moon enters contemplative Cancer and conjuncts irritable Mars. Look for an opening door midday as Mercury conjuncts expansive Jupiter. Speak from the heart but avoid anything that smacks of a guilt trip.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29: Start conversations by finding something honestly supportive to say; we accomplish where we trust one another. It’s a tricky day to solve conflicts but great to make progress where there is already agreement.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30: Look for a door opening, solutions found, productive new systems implemented as Mars trines Saturn. Work across generational gaps. Share for self-promotion or a new friendship or flirtation and explore a new sense of aesthetics as Venus conjuncts restless Uranus, but be considerate of old friends and connections. ◀