We are on the cusp of spring, and the sun enters Aries on Saturday morning. Notice a rush of energy and awakening after the sleepy, introverted time of Pisces. Venus joins the sun in Aries on Sunday, and our hearts look to the future.
Aries infuses us with brash bravery and courage. The trick will be to engage the spring rush with wisdom. Aries tends to inspire us to act first and think through consequences later.
With all this brash Aries energy infusing us after a long and isolating pandemic, chances are many people will lower their guards and prompt yet another spike in the COVID infections. Please be wise and keep this healing momentum going.`
Mental Mercury, a signifier of our thinking processes, is still in imaginative Pisces, calling us to dream and daydream. Our thinking may still be fuzzy, but our actions, energized by this influx of Aries, will speak louder than words. Watch what people do more than what they say.
On Friday and Saturday, a talkative Gemini moon encourages us to take local trips and explore fresh territories and conversations. The moon enters deep-feeling Cancer as Venus enters Aries on Sunday and can sharpen our defenses. But through those emotions, we can still explore fresh ideas as Mercury sextiles change-loving Uranus. With all this rising energy, let’s not get swept up into somebody else’s plans.
We may feel some static midweek; impatience can trigger accidents and arguments as the moon enters outgoing Leo, while Mercury forms challenging aspects to Pluto and Mars. If an ongoing conflict comes to a head, deal with it thoughtfully.
FRIDAY, MARCH 19: An approach-avoidance conflict around dealing with people can permeate this last day of winter. Clean up unfinished business and prepare for new beginnings. Tonight, we may need to talk and process to de-stress and connect under a nervy Gemini moon.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20: Spring begins early this morning, so make this a magical day. Let’s think about what we’d like to come back to life this spring. Mercury in Pisces can add compassion to the Gemini moon talkativeness. Just don’t push anybody to go deeper than they’re ready to at the moment.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21: Clean houses, plans, hearts, and souls. Clear the air or brainstorm on new possibilities as the moon enters domestic Cancer. Launch or update personal websites and invest in new beginnings. Add some muscle to those good intentions as Mars trines Saturn.
MONDAY, MARCH 22: Feel an energy surge for exciting or fresh material, but a real resistance to ordinary routine. It will take extra effort to follow up on work. Many people are unconsciously irritable but easily defensive; don’t take spring’s restlessness out on others.
TUESDAY, MARCH 23: We may get fed up with ourselves or with somebody who reflects difficult feelings back to us. Accidents and arguments can occur when we focus on our feelings and not what we’re doing as Mercury squares Mars. Take a deep breath and stay present. The mood warms as the moon enters Leo tonight.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24: Our energy levels can feel sluggish. Morning discontent as the moon squares Uranus can bring some practical solutions as the moon opposes Saturn. Change flows more easily later on.
THURSDAY, MARCH 25: Explore generosity as the warm-hearted Leo moon opposes Jupiter. Share without exhausting oneself. Let’s ask healthy questions and offer help that people actually want. ◀
