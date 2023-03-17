This week rolls in like a friendly lamb and roars out like a restless lion. This last weekend of winter begins in a friendly haze as the sun and Mercury join in dreamy Pisces. Our brains sharpen as mental Mercury enters impatient Aries on Saturday night, and that impatient roar magnifies as the sun enters audacious Aries on Monday.
But this weekend it furthers to contact old friends, catch up on stories, and be sociable under an affable and convivial Aquarius moon. Get comfortable and rest up for the busy season ahead as cuddly, comfort-loving Venus in Taurus forms a friendly sextile to Saturn, a planet that likes traditions, familiar things, and people.
Expect a potentially wild Saturday night. Find a good and safe way to howl as Mercury enters Aries. Our minds may activate, but we’ll still feel that late winter lazy haze on Sunday under the Pisces moon.
On Monday the stars push us to sort our priorities, blow away the dust, and get ready for the new season. As last year’s leaves fall off gray branches to create room for fresh buds, we need to wrap up unfinished business. Feel the tide turn next week, infusing energy, activity, and a contrary streak as the sun enters Aries on Monday at 3:24 p.m., magnified under the brash new moon in Aries on Tuesday. Impulse control lowers, and new action simmers.
On Thursday, Pluto enters collective, egalitarian Aquarius. Pluto last walked through Aquarius from 1778-1797 as America constructed its constitution; now we step into a few decades that could slowly revolutionize how we gather, connect, educate, and govern our world.
FRIDAY, MARCH 17: The morning buzzes with activity, and then we really want to let go of the practicalities and socialize for St. Patrick’s Day. Reconnect with old friends, favorite books, traditions, and familiar joys as Venus sextiles Saturn.
SATURDAY, MARCH 18: It can be hard to concentrate this morning, and our minds may want to take a back seat to our hearts, creativity, and intuition; drift, but don’t get lost between the worlds. The mood shifts radically tonight as Mercury enters activating Aries. Step away from contentiousness and choose curiosity.
SUNDAY, MARCH 19: Notice confusion, irritation, kindliness, and a chance to reassess responsibilities. Low energy and high nerves echo this morning as the dreamy Pisces moon conjuncts serious Saturn. Figure out what details are honestly needed and let the rest float away.
MONDAY, MARCH 20: Happy astrological New Year as the sun enters Aries at 3:24 p.m. Expect signals to be mixed and feelings to be ambiguous, as if we are stepping on the gas and the brakes at the same time. The waning Pisces moon keeps the energy soft while the sun and Mercury in contrary Aries heats us up.
TUESDAY, MARCH 21: The full moon in Aries today at 11:23 a.m. is a true turning point; launch a project, proposal, or revolution, and clarify the next steps. Note what gets started as it might catch fire. Make this energy safe by staying alert and situationally aware.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22: Spring fever erupts in full force; explore, connect, flirt, meet, engage. People can be abrupt or inconsiderate, not because they’re listening to us but rather to their own inner call. Let’s take the reins and steer our life into a healthier, more sustainable direction.
THURSDAY, MARCH 23: Take note of world events today as Pluto enters Aquarius and hints at the decades ahead. The moon enters Taurus midday and reminds us that our new ideas and relationships will take work. Begin and continue. ◀