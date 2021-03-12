This week seeps in like melting snow, then builds momentum. Friday lingers as the waning moon conjuncts Venus and Neptune in Pisces.
Saturday brings an early new moon in Pisces; a wonderfully sensitive and fertile time. Plant soft thoughts and kind words. It may be too cold to plant outside, but it’s the perfect time to start a seed in a protective environment. Play with that metaphor.
Plants gestate under the ground; in like manner, plans are hatching behind the scenes. Many of us will feel unusually sensitive, so we need to be extra gentle with one another. If we hurt someone’s feelings now, there may be consequences as determination roars back in later this spring.
We get more active and activated as the moon enters Aries Saturday afternoon. Tempers sharpen and comments become more pointed as Mars in verbal Gemini trines Saturn. Let’s use our words to get the ball rolling. Be unabashedly proactive and visionary.
Tuesday and Wednesday are also good days to plant things we want to grow as the waxing moon enters fertile Taurus. Just be aware of tangential relationship tension; we could feel like we’ve got burrs under our saddles as Venus forms minor irritating aspects to Saturn and Uranus.
Thursday brings both sweet spring flirtation and moments of melancholy as Venus sextiles deep Pluto. We may have to process memories of this year like no other, but we also begin to see what is growing on the recently cleared ground.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12: It’s easier to talk or plan than to do. We may need to catch up with ourselves and process old feelings. Acknowledge seeping feelings and do simple, practical things to feel the firm ground underneath. Prepare to seed new beginnings tomorrow.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13: Plant dreams, ideas, healthy political change, and love seedlings. Water and nourish tenderness, and be kind to the little seedlings shooting up, both in the woods and in our hearts. Some people will find it scary to feel vulnerable, so give them room. Get seeds planted before the late afternoon when the moon enters less fertile Aries.
SUNDAY, MARCH 14: Under this gently willful moon in Aries, each person has his or her own inner calling that needs tending. Support the process rather than try to talk someone out of it.
MONDAY, MARCH 15: Check in with the team and develop coherent group priorities. Momentum begins to build slowly, though energy still fluctuates. Logistical difficulties point to important work. Mercury enters Pisces in the late afternoon and keeps us dreaming. The oddities of our personalities can create friction tonight as Venus semi-squares Uranus. Support one another through growing pains.
TUESDAY, MARCH 16: Notice irritations, whether it’s to the first pollens or just the friction between differing priorities and personalities. Choose to let go of the petty irritants. Find what’s working and nurture it as the moon enters steady Taurus.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! That earthy Taurus moon helps us appreciate food, drink, and music. Back at work, we can sculpt in new details and cultivate what we want to grow. New flirtations spark and familiar relationships need appreciation. Don’t take any relationship for granted.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18: Let the heart be touched as Venus sextiles Pluto. Release whispers of territorial possessiveness and recent interpersonal irritations into the winds. Let form follow function. Encouragement nourishes the roots. Engage less in action and more in conversation tonight as the moon enters nervy Gemini. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
