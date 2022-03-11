Action follows our hearts and our intentions as Venus, the symbolic arbiter of our emotions, conjuncts action-oriented Mars in communal Aquarius this week. Battle lines and love affairs can pivot on our philosophies.
This Aquarian conjunction encourages collective action in community, family, country, or bloc of countries. Community pressure can really make a difference at home and abroad, for better or for worse. Let’s stay engaged and see how we can help.
With this Venus-Mars conjunction it’s easy to be theoretically compassionate towards people far away but harder to be concretely sympathetic to tender hearts nearby. Let’s inventory the people close to us and consciously check in and see what people need. Choose to keep hearts open while staying aware of global events.
The weekend begins under an introspective Cancer moon which helps us appreciate our own home and sympathize with those far away being forced away from theirs. Perception of vulnerability and magic increases on Sunday as the sun conjuncts intuitive, creative Neptune.
Early next week it furthers to stay in the present moment as we can’t see very far ahead while Venus and Mars both semi-square Neptune. Our focus sharpens towards the end of the week as Mercury semi-squares Pluto, though we can see what’s wrong with the world more easily than what’s right. But if we dig deeper , we can uncover new key insights.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11: Emotions can feel overwhelming and an influx of news can leave us world-weary. Work may be efficient, but many people need to process feelings and know they’re safe before proceeding. It furthers to make practical changes that simplify and streamline our efforts.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12: We can idealize home, long for homelands, or feel existentially homesick so we can also empathize deeply with refugees. Put empathy into action and feel less overwhelmed as the Cancer moon trines Neptune. Let poignancy help drop past resentment and truly hold one another’s hands.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13: Morning resonates with spirit, compassion, and vulnerability as the Sun conjuncts Neptune under the sensitive Cancer moon. The pain of the world can bring existential discontent. Midafternoon the Moon enters expressive Leo and brings in an operatic edge.
MONDAY, MARCH 14: Tension can form between our personal needs and our global awareness as the Leo moon opposes Venus and Mars in Aquarius. Expect some drama around relocation of people, places, and goods. Take turns; sharing can be a radical victory.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15: As the Leo moon forms a frustrating opposition to Saturn, what we want can run up against our responsibilities and logistics. Momentum drifts midday; we need to navigate tangential moments and flashes of self-centeredness. Honor underlying needs and keep the heart open.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16: If uncertainty makes us irritable, it furthers to pause and do one small thing right, then another. Rather than get cranky, celebrate every item you tick off the to-do list. Disagreements over dinner can turn into productive problem-solving later.
THURSDAY, MARCH 17: Let this St Patrick’s Day be a day out of time, a day different as Mercury sextiles Uranus. Intuition and magic can be strong, but our critical mind interferes as the Virgo moon opposes Neptune. Curtail dangerous escapist habits, limit the green beer, and help logic and magic combine to support one another. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.