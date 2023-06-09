Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

IT’S A LOVELY, SUMMERY WEEK with deeper undertones running underneath. The sun in flirtatious, conversational, pollen-drifting Gemini is joined by Mercury on Sunday, and our thoughts can drift like petals on the wind while our hearts can burn a steady fire. Venus and Mars are now both in fiery Leo, so we may want to live our emotional and creative life out loud. The mood is good when it’s good and dramatic when it’s not. Expect fabulous parades and festivals as well as some truly operatic world events.

We can use this leonine energy to express ourselves and stay authentic rather than blow things out of proportion, although that can be tempting. We really need to watch that as Pluto retrogrades back into Capricorn until next February. Expect a review session of problems around hierarchy and structure, control issues and dominance. But this is just a review session; let’s learn those lessons and move on.

The moon enters sensitive Pisces on Friday and calls for iced tea and hopes for the future as Mercury sextiles Neptune. Gear up on Sunday and early in the week as Mercury trines Pluto then enters Gemini under an active Aries moon. We won’t coordinate easily, so communicate, work independently, and cheer each other on.

