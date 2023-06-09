IT’S A LOVELY, SUMMERY WEEK with deeper undertones running underneath. The sun in flirtatious, conversational, pollen-drifting Gemini is joined by Mercury on Sunday, and our thoughts can drift like petals on the wind while our hearts can burn a steady fire. Venus and Mars are now both in fiery Leo, so we may want to live our emotional and creative life out loud. The mood is good when it’s good and dramatic when it’s not. Expect fabulous parades and festivals as well as some truly operatic world events.
We can use this leonine energy to express ourselves and stay authentic rather than blow things out of proportion, although that can be tempting. We really need to watch that as Pluto retrogrades back into Capricorn until next February. Expect a review session of problems around hierarchy and structure, control issues and dominance. But this is just a review session; let’s learn those lessons and move on.
The moon enters sensitive Pisces on Friday and calls for iced tea and hopes for the future as Mercury sextiles Neptune. Gear up on Sunday and early in the week as Mercury trines Pluto then enters Gemini under an active Aries moon. We won’t coordinate easily, so communicate, work independently, and cheer each other on.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9: Some will feel weepy as Mercury sextiles Neptune under a sensitive Pisces moon and reminds us of both our vulnerability and our capacity for kindness. Brainstorm or connect rather than attempt efficiency this morning. Later, the moon conjuncts Saturn and helps us complete essential responsibilities. We’ll relax easier after we’ve processed the work week.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10: Be a teacher and be open to humbly giving and receiving gentle advice, not arrogant criticism, as the sun sextiles Chiron. Many little things need to be dealt with; don’t worry about doing them all at once but do track carefully. Tonight, tell good stories and touch on something deeper as Mercury trines Pluto.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11: A challenging project furthers. Although we’ll be thinking about the future, discomfort can leave us achy, cranky, or feisty, aware of how much still needs doing as Mercury trines Pluto then enters Gemini under an independent Aries moon. Work separately, if alongside.
MONDAY, JUNE 12: On this impulsive, willful day, it will be easy to engage in anything we are passionate about and hard to get started on anything without emotional charge. Bored people will cause trouble, but don’t use anger as the default motivator. Ask good questions and get fresh insights tonight.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13: Trust issues arise as Venus quincunxes Saturn. Stay self-responsible and don’t read too much into this moment; most people are listening to their loud inner drummer who can drown out other voices. Look for more practical solutions and grounding actions later as the moon enters Taurus and approaches Jupiter. Work on self-care while others get their act together.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14: Steady as she goes; with a clear goal, we can slowly make good progress. The mood is cheerfully stubborn; if an argument happens, listen carefully but don’t expect to change minds, particularly midafternoon as the Taurus moon squares Mars in Leo.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15: If we don’t give our mind something good to chew on, we’ll tend to worry and create problems. Mercury squares Saturn, encouraging us to think rigorously, argue well, and tackle a problem until it’s done. Keep your eyes open for transportation delays; be patient rather than willful. ◀