Recent solar flares have turned up the volume on history. This year’s three Jupiter-Pluto conjunctions maximize our longings for freedom. Activating Mars conjuncts sensitizing Neptune in Pisces, which can both leave us in a cloud of confusion and stir of anger over our vulnerabilities.
The sun acts as volume control on activities here on Earth. When the sun’s flaring, humans are restless. When it’s quiet, it’s hard to spark sociological and political change. A week ago, the sun threw the biggest solar flare in three years. We don’t know if this was an anomaly, but it certainly turned up the heat on political unrest around the globe.
Pluto recently returned to its position during the Boston Tea Party. Over the next three years, as America faces its first Pluto return, our country may need to recapitulate those revolutionary questions.
Saturn entered communal Aquarius in March. For the next two years, it brings our attention to Aquarius issues, like how we structure our communities. Saturn traversed Aquarius during 1962-1964, at the time of the March on Washington. Then, Saturn transited Aquarius in 1991-1993 when the beating of Rodney King instigated race riots in Los Angeles. It’s time to create a more truly egalitarian, Aquarian system.
On Friday, a full moon and lunar eclipse in outspoken Sagittarius demand room to roam and ask for loving honesty. Or else. Over the weekend, we make progress where the work is clear, and we feel the friction where the conflict is clear, as the sun squares Mars.
The collaborative Aquarius moon keeps our focus on the big picture Monday through Wednesday. Then, it’s time to tend to more humanitarian issues as a Pisces moon highlights our interconnectedness on Thursday.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5: Expect the unexpected under the full moon/lunar eclipse in Sagittarius. Look for a breakthrough in clarity. First, let’s be honest with ourselves, then with people nearby, and also with our culture. We need to be compassionately and clearly honest.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6: After a wandering morning, the energy becomes competent and cranky as the sun squares Mars and the moon enters serious Capricorn. Momentum builds where we have a clear line of action. Listen and interact with steadiness. Nurture tenderness.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7: The day bubbles with approach-avoidance conflicts as the Capricorn moon opposes Mercury. Avoid clashes of control. We may meditate better while puttering or organizing than when holding still. Contemplate now and take steps tomorrow.
MONDAY, JUNE 8: Think about the big issues and contemplate pragmatic next steps as the moon conjuncts Pluto, Jupiter, and Saturn. Everyone needs to take responsibility for our situation and contemplate both what we’ve learned recently and how to improve the future.
TUESDAY, JUNE 9: Morning brings unsettledness as the moon squares Uranus; don’t react from a place of anxiety but do make healthy adjustments. Later on, keep the conversation engaged as the Aquarius moon trines Venus. Find places of agreement and build from there.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10: Grasp any opportunity for open understanding as the moon trines the sun this morning. Later on, the energy meanders but encourages camaraderie and teamwork. Good relations make all of the work easier.
THURSDAY, JUNE 11: We may feel squishy, vulnerable, and irritated about things. Intuition is strong, but it’s hard to see the edges as the sun squares Neptune under a sensitized Pisces moon. Prioritize healthy immune systems and healthy boundaries while making it safe to be sensitive to one another. Watch out for water damage and be kind. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
