It’s a good week to write short stories rather than novels; the stars can get our engines running but can also leave our heads in a fog.
This could be a wonderful seven days if we can work at our own rhythms. But, for anything else, proceed carefully. Stay centered and ready to deal with wildcards. Stay kind. If a conversation feels charged, walk away until the dust settles.
Our thinking can be unusually imaginative and busy. Mercury, arbiter of our mental switchboards, is in nervy Gemini. Both are retrograde and square intuitive but confusing Neptune. We need time at home as the two planets that symbolize our emotional states, Venus and Mars, are both now in self-protective Cancer. We may want to go back to comfortable places. If we are provoked, those Cancerian crab claws emerge.
It’s particularly important to practice impulse control this weekend with the moon in feisty Aries and as defensive Mars opposes Pluto. This opposition inspires bravery and mechanical ingenuity but also the need to be ingenious. Rein in any ”hold my beer and watch this” moments as Neptunian clouded thinking, Aries impulsiveness, and that accident-prone Mars-Pluto aspect can be a tricky combination.
Mercury is retrograde through July 22, so it is a wonderful time to reconnect with old contacts or elements from the past. Watch for little mechanical failures and catch minor glitches before they become major hassles.
Thursday brings a new moon solar eclipse in Gemini, visible over the Arctic. This eclipse could unblock flows of information, but we’ll have to sort the facts with care. Take all new information with a grain of salt.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4: Deal with any backlog and catch up with old deadlines, but keep a steady pace. If the pressure mounts or tempers rise, disengage for a minute. Turn discomfort into competence. A burst of communication around tea time can set a better mood for the evening.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5: This is a crazy day, so be kind. If possible, use the day to let the mind drift, move slowly, and fix things. Sidestep arguments. Put energy into making this world wonderful. Work with a sparky muscularity as Mars opposes Pluto but put safety first.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6: Use this day to fix and nurture both feelings and relationships. Garden, cook, and offer comfort under a steadier Taurus moon. It can be hard to let go of recent frustrations; let’s figure out what we need to deal with and where we can stand back and let karma unfold.
MONDAY, JUNE 7: Check for recent changes and get on the same page with others before proceeding. If work needs to be completed, keep up a steady pressure or it will be easy to just wander in circles. Be generous with appreciation and affection tonight as the moon sextiles Venus.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8: Use the morning for practical chores; attention scatters this afternoon as the moon enters Gemini. The conversation may pick up, but it’s easy to lose track of what we’re saying. Catch up on phone calls and communications.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9: Clear up past misunderstandings or call old friends. Use words to heal. Notice where any energy is stuck, and ask for a gentle opening.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10: The new moon solar eclipse just before dawn begins a new cycle of understanding. Old blocks might be crumbling, but we still don’t have the whole picture. Some new beginnings, like invasive weeds or seditious thoughts, don’t need to take root. Keep critical thinking engaged, be kind, and invoke a positive future.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.