Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

Fireworks could be lovely this week with Venus and Mars in Leo and both square Uranus. Hopefully most of the fireworks will be in the sky and not between people. This holiday weekend can bring a much-needed break in routine.

Friday starts with a burst of efficiency as Mercury and the sun trine Saturn and encourage competence, good boundaries, and pleasant decisions but offer zero objectivity. The Sagittarius moon beckons us outdoors for the holiday weekend.

Over the weekend, keep an eye on the weather or misbehaving substances and any confusion around plans as foggy Neptune turns retrograde. Notice a paradoxical effect as this Neptune confuses what was clear while clearing up some confusions. Hidden objects could surface, while long-standing misunderstandings can vanish in the mist.

