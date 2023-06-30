Fireworks could be lovely this week with Venus and Mars in Leo and both square Uranus. Hopefully most of the fireworks will be in the sky and not between people. This holiday weekend can bring a much-needed break in routine.
Friday starts with a burst of efficiency as Mercury and the sun trine Saturn and encourage competence, good boundaries, and pleasant decisions but offer zero objectivity. The Sagittarius moon beckons us outdoors for the holiday weekend.
Over the weekend, keep an eye on the weather or misbehaving substances and any confusion around plans as foggy Neptune turns retrograde. Notice a paradoxical effect as this Neptune confuses what was clear while clearing up some confusions. Hidden objects could surface, while long-standing misunderstandings can vanish in the mist.
A full moon in Capricorn on Monday brings up some major control issues and could provoke challenging strategic moves on the big screen. We ponder who controls our world and how they affect us. But by midday on July 4 a communal Aquarius moon can bring us back out to the picnic and our cultural celebrations.
Midweek it can be like herding cats to get people in agreement; they may enjoy each other’s company and still have trouble cooperating.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30: A shift in decisions or identity cooks overnight while Mercury trines Saturn. A fresh sense of humor can offer a different take for something that is felt so heavy as the moon enters Sagittarius. The lost can be found and the found lost as Neptune stations retrograde. Be careful around liquid, weather, odd foods, and intoxicants.
SATURDAY, JULY 1: Important healing arises from radical acceptance as the moon trines Venus and Mars. Expand the heart and grow our world by loving a bit more. Casual rudeness won’t be forgiven as Mercury semi-squares Mars; be honest but think before speaking.
SUNDAY, JULY 2: Look for opportunity in the glitches, and form new connections while being helpful. If familiar people irritate, take a break rather than walk out. Watch the desire to control others and the feeling that everything would be fun if they would just follow our script. Traditions further and support parades and picnics under a waxing Capricorn moon.
MONDAY, JULY 3: It’s a day to move armies or large family groupings with a full moon in Capricorn early on; just make sure everybody is with you. Don’t get grim about having fun nor apply your big plans to resistant minds. By evening we’re more flexible as the moon trines changeable Uranus. Laugh together about an earlier problem.
TUESDAY, JULY 4: Morning can bring a moody sense of what we’ve lost, left behind, or long for in a more perfect country as the moon conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn. But by midday, the moon enters collective Aquarius making it easier to be around crowds; share that picnic or go to the rodeo. Avoid political discussions; rigorous thinking is out the window.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5: It’s an indecisive, philosophical day when we wonder why we’re doing what we’re doing as Mercury squares Chiron. To explore possibilities without getting lost in the abstract, think of the minor shifts which will improve the situation.
THURSDAY, JULY 6: If our feelings catch up with us, let’s ask for what we need directly rather than whimpering as the sensitive Pisces moon conjuncts Saturn. Encourage everyone to take care of themselves. Storms, both emotional and atmospheric, can quickly arise and as quickly pass over. Tonight, open the heart and share with humor as Venus enters Sagittarius. ◀