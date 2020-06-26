Creative projects that were put on hold can now begin to fall into place as Venus, which had been retrograde for the last six weeks, turns direct. Affairs of the heart begin to straighten out and community art speaks out clearly.
Mercury and four other planets are still retrograde though, and so the planets continue to ask us to review our lives. It is important to watch out for misunderstandings and confirm what we thought we heard. We can easily feel frazzled this week unless we enjoy quiet moments and make the most of delays.
On Saturday, Mars moves to the front of the stage as it enters its own home sign of feisty and impulsive Aries until Jan. 7. Mars in Aries encourages us to have guts and act like heroes. It can strengthen the immune system of the country. But it can also exacerbate toxic masculinity unless we consciously soften and direct this energy. It provides a reservoir of volatile fuel that can either propel us to where we need to go or explode.
At the end of the week, Jupiter conjuncts Pluto for the second of three times this year, which can both free us and exaggerate all things Plutonian. We may see a resurgence of the coronavirus and authoritarian restrictions intending to crack down on recent freedoms as Saturn retrogrades back into Capricorn. The gift of this Saturn retrograde allows us to strengthen the new forms and foundations of the world we’re trying to build.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26: On this persnickety, intelligent, slightly uncomfortable morning, we may feel easily irritated. The prickles soften as the day progresses but so does our thinking, as the moon opposes intuitive Neptune. It becomes important to know what we don’t know and to admit when we need time off.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27: This year’s big issues walk with us on this thoughtful morning. Notice, but don’t get caught up in a moment of tension midday as the Virgo moon opposes Mars. Be open to magic as the moon enters friendly Libra and trines Venus and Saturn in air signs. Work on relationship issues and find good solutions. Tonight, Mars enters Aries, and the volume turns up on our feistiness.
SUNDAY, JUNE 28: Engage in great conversation, but don’t expect pragmatic efforts to coalesce. The energy wanders this morning. We may feel a new urgency as Mars in Aries points out what action needs to be taken over the next couple of months.
MONDAY, JUNE 29: Assess the big picture and ask important questions this morning with the moon in fair and balancing Libra. Opinions strengthen later in the afternoon. Feel the urge to be free as the moon heads into potentially argumentative Scorpio and Jupiter conjuncts Pluto.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30: We may prefer to be stubborn, but the day calls us to be more flexible than we’d like. If we are proactively willing to adjust and accommodate, we can be more in charge of the terms under which it happens as the sun conjuncts Mercury and both trine Uranus.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1: We’re capable of constructive change but may not agree on what that could be. Saturn retrogrades back into Capricorn. While this is a good time to work on walls and foundations, it can also fuel political fires. In resistance to this, the moon enters Sagittarius, which encourages us to roam and speak up.
THURSDAY, JULY 2: Engage in a more outspoken, personal, and adventurous day. Get out of Dodge. Go exploring as that restless Sagittarius moon opposes Venus in Gemini. Consider options openly rather than just deciding. De-stress, build resilience, and refill the wells.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
