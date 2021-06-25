Even though this first whole week of summer is lazy and hazy, things begin to move. Mercury is no longer retrograde (now in its own verbal sign of Gemini), and plans begin to coalesce.
Our thinking and communication improve, but Mercury was not the only planet in retrograde. Today, Neptune joins Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto — all in retrograde. Neptune in retrograde can urge us to reconnect with old spiritual or creative practices. But it can also ask us to review our addictive patterns to see what we can clarify.
The weekend begins under an industrious Capricorn moon, which can remind us of all the summer chores we finally need to start. Venus in deep-feeling Cancer offers opportunities for healing.
On Saturday, under a sociable Aquarius moon, Venus enters outgoing, performance-based Leo. With Venus and Mars now in Leo, our beloveds will need attention. Reward positive behaviors and consider withholding attention from those who act out.
We all become very sensitive people as the moon enters responsive Pisces on Monday. Let’s use that sensitivity ways to be generous.
Words and feelings can appear at odds midweek as Mercury semi-squares Venus. Frustrations mount easily as the moon enters feisty Aries on Wednesday night, while Mars opposes serious Saturn. Find a balance between personal needs and community dynamics.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25: Morning brings the potential for fun. In the afternoon, responsibility can force a decision. Consider it carefully and with subtlety; set a healthy boundary rather than build a wall as the moon conjuncts Pluto. Some escapist relaxation can help reconnect in a place beyond tension tonight.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26: Reassess any recent, sudden decisions and make sure they truly support the heart. Community camaraderie flows as the moon enters Aquarius this morning. Hit the farmers’ market or craft fair, but keep expectations low in more intimate conversations. Tonight, Venus enters Leo, which can bring laughter and drama.
SUNDAY, JUNE 27: After some early morning reorganizations, we can love generously, pour gratitude, share respectful affection, and watch it all pour back toward us as the moon trines Mercury. It’s hard to remember details, because our focus is on the larger picture, but make sure special beloveds know they are special.
MONDAY, JUNE 28: Emotions run high. We can feel easily overwhelmed or just a little squishy as the moon conjuncts expansive Jupiter in Pisces. We can be maudlin, laugh at sweetness, or cry easily. But, if we have to deal with big issues, let’s chunk it down to sizable proportions.
TUESDAY, JUNE 29: Our minds and hearts may not be on the same track today. Be aware of both, as each one gives separate evidence. Some trouble beckons; we know better, but we may need to indulge anyway. Logic returns later.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30: This morning, the mood is sensitive. Come to know people rather than try to talk them into anything. At midafternoon, our sharp edges show as the moon enters Aries. Our impatience increases but so does our competence. Ensuing minor snafus can help us define our next chunk of work.
THURSDAY, JULY 1: We could feel an irritable twitch between our shoulder blades, pushed by fate, as rebellious Mars opposes constraining Saturn. The Aries moon and a Leo-Mars relationship encourage us to dive into life, but responsibilities and limitations need to be dealt with first. Look for some resolution tonight, explore a third perspective, and mediate between conflicting needs. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
