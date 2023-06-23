Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

IN THESE HIGH WEEKS OF SUMMER, the sun in Cancer asks us to come home to ourselves. Come home to our family, to our home within, to a home we do not yet know. We can use these longest days to grow and ripen ourselves as if we are a fruit-bearing tree.

Venus and Mars run conjunct in Leo all week and enliven arts festivals, weddings, protests, and all public forums. They add panache to our dinner on the patio with fine wine or iced tea; grace notes can feed our sense of well-being. This romantic Venus-Mars combination encourages us to spend time with beloveds and to be open to the spark of new friendship. But we need to feel heard and appreciated, otherwise we’ll dramatize our distress.

The weekend begins as a thoughtful Virgo moon asks us to attend our garden and to our friendships. Although Friday is good for details and hard work, we grow dreamier, even fuzzy-headed over the weekend as Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune. Tell stories, flow in the river, drift.

Recommended for you