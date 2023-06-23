IN THESE HIGH WEEKS OF SUMMER, the sun in Cancer asks us to come home to ourselves. Come home to our family, to our home within, to a home we do not yet know. We can use these longest days to grow and ripen ourselves as if we are a fruit-bearing tree.
Venus and Mars run conjunct in Leo all week and enliven arts festivals, weddings, protests, and all public forums. They add panache to our dinner on the patio with fine wine or iced tea; grace notes can feed our sense of well-being. This romantic Venus-Mars combination encourages us to spend time with beloveds and to be open to the spark of new friendship. But we need to feel heard and appreciated, otherwise we’ll dramatize our distress.
The weekend begins as a thoughtful Virgo moon asks us to attend our garden and to our friendships. Although Friday is good for details and hard work, we grow dreamier, even fuzzy-headed over the weekend as Mercury in Gemini squares Neptune. Tell stories, flow in the river, drift.
Late Sunday through early next week, the Libra moon encourages balance in our life. We’ll need both that balance and good intentions as Mars squares Uranus on Monday adding a willful, impulsive, argumentative, and sometimes accident-prone mood. On Monday night, we might pull back for more quiet, depth, and privacy to concentrate as Mercury enters Cancer. That need deepens on Wednesday as the moon enters Scorpio and the sun trines Saturn, suggesting we have work to do.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23: Details need juggling as the moon enters Virgo this morning. Remember that people matter more than details, and hearts matter most. Make any interaction a healing moment. Seriousness around dinnertime relaxes into a more playful evening as the moon trines Jupiter.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24: We have less focus, more scattered efforts, but can keep laughing if we keep our priorities clear. Adjust toward healthy compromise as the moon trines Uranus tonight.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25: We could feel an obligation pressing — like we should be doing something but really don’t feel like it or are unsure what needs to be done — as Mercury squares Neptune. Rest; keep demands low and gratitude high. Watch for trouble with spilled liquids or wild weather. Tonight is sociable under a Libra moon, although some tension could grow the background.
MONDAY, JUNE 26: Morning can be both friendly and difficult; we want to get along but can clash over technical problems or frustrations as Mars squares Uranus. Help everyone feel heard. Watch for an accident-prone streak when distracted; center down before making the next move.
TUESDAY, JUNE 27: Personal or world news can provoke thought on this contemplative morning. We could feel more self-protective and guarded, less outgoing in our conversation and may need to tend to a story from our personal history as Mercury enters Cancer. Share old memories.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28: We may need a moment alone on this creative but somewhat haunted moon in Scorpio. After a thoughtful, nervy morning, events can flow smoothly midday as the moon forms a grand trine with the sun and Saturn. Let rolling waves of emotion wash through. We may take things seriously and still not find the words to express.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29: Hit the reset button, a little time in our own corner furthers as Venus trines Chiron. If our feelings have been hurt recently, logical or not, this calls for self-care. We’ll feel more sociable this afternoon but may need to adjust plans and deal with nervy, sarcastic commentary.