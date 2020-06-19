As we start this weekend, the sun and moon are both in nervy Gemini, and five planets — Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto — all now appear in retrograde motion. Retrograde season sends us into our personal and political past to remember what we learned and asks us to work on all-too-familiar issues to see if we can do better this time. It can wake up old loves and ancient scars, and we get a chance to fix old wrongs.
We also may need to deal with technical snafus piling up. Assume that tensions are based on misunderstandings. Expect the unexpected, and be prepared to make the most out of delays. A favorite restaurant may have gone under, so call ahead.
The sun enters self-protective Cancer on Saturday afternoon. Summer is upon us. The moon enters Cancer early Sunday morning, and an eclipse begins shortly after midnight. An eclipse can precipitate major change; anything that felt stuck could now become unstuck. We may see changes within the family or in domestic policy but need to release some people or preconceptions to make more room for a healthier situation.
Family dynamics can be intriguing on Father’s Day. Feelings are touchy and emotional ghosts visit. We have an opportunity to drop some old tensions for better or worse and really look at each other in the present moment. Throughout the week, emotions eddy like water dancing around underground rocks, and we have to roll with the flow.
FRIDAY, JUNE 19: After a sweet moment early this morning, the mood is nervy and talkative; thoughts wander in a million directions. If conflicting information arises, don’t judge too quickly; keep investigating. Have long, meandering talks this evening and feel the determination and competition grow as the evening progresses. Mars sextiles Jupiter.
SATURDAY, JUNE 20: For those working on solstice rituals, a protest, or a family picnic, expect a last-minute flurry. Stick to the heart of the matter and get the feeling right. The sun enters Cancer and summer begins. On this longest evening, prioritize renewal over efficiency.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21: The moon enters Cancer and then eclipses the sun after midnight. It’s a day of endings and beginnings, as well as strong emotional tides. Upon waking up, we notice that the day offers us a chance for a new chapter in our families. What do we want to write in this chapter?
MONDAY, JUNE 22: Intuition and feelings flow through a generally benign fuzziness as the Cancer moon trines Neptune this morning. That may change as the day wears on. Crankiness can set in, along with the desire to escape, unless we can find kindness within one another.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23: The mood may be more upbeat and outgoing but also more self-centered. Empathy can be challenging as the Leo moon opposes Saturn this morning. Take on that challenge. Relationships need a kind and steady hand; don’t expect a lot from beloveds at this moment and keep hearts open.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24: Hold still and smell the roses. Keep expectations low and schedule extra time for any chore. While it’s a great day to picnic and listen to one another’s stories, it can be difficult to clear up problems or build momentum.
THURSDAY, JUNE 25: We may need to process old problems, analyze, worry, and assess as Venus turns direct under a nervy Virgo moon. Rein in a tendency to express anxiety through crankiness, critical comments, or exaggerations. Keep the critique where it belongs, and engage the long-term work of improving wellbeing for ourselves and our society. Dinner can bring a healing opening.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
