The sun drenches our northern hemisphere this week of longest days, right before and after the summer solstice. The planets encourage us to sit in a hammock and sip lemonade.
The weekend begins under a friendly Libra moon, making it a great weekend to socialize and share from the heart. We need to stay alert for minor mishaps or roadblocks on the highway as the sun challenges erratic Uranus and Mercury slows down, preparing to turn direct on Tuesday.
Sunday brings Father’s Day and the summer solstice. The sun enters Cancer, the moon enters Scorpio, and emotions deepen. Old feelings show up as we reminisce; let memories flow through, and release any drops of sadness or resentment around issues of fatherhood or the patriarchy.
Feel generous and grateful for, rather than expect a lot of, others this weekend. This is probably not the time when a miracle will occur.
On Monday, the energy slows down and gets a bit bumpy as Mercury prepares to turn direct. The stars hit the gas and the brakes at the same time on Tuesday as the moon enters restless and mobile Sagittarius. Jupiter turns retrograde on Sunday, and Mercury turns direct on Monday; energetic winds swirl. Dance with the changes, and adjust rather than push.
Momentum picks up by the end of the week. A full moon in Capricorn on Thursday encourages competence and helps let go of old goals that no longer serve and clarify the new ones.
FRIDAY, JUNE 18: Nostalgia surfaces. Review, reminisce, and reconnect. Historic patterns are clearly relevant to today’s politics. The moon enters friendly Libra this morning, forms a grand trine with Saturn and Mercury. This can help us come to a new understanding. Review and savor this chapter before beginning a new one in the weeks ahead.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19: The mood can be friendly on the outside with a potentially creative sense of unease within. Keep track of loose ends and roll with odd shifts in plans throughout the day as the sun semi-squares Uranus. If the evening grows melancholic as the moon squares Pluto, rest rather than read too much into it.
SUNDAY, JUNE 20: It’s a thoughtful, heartfelt (if moody) Father’s Day as the moon enters deep-feeling Scorpio and trines Jupiter. Put dad in the hammock with some iced tea. Tonight, doorways open as summer begins. Invite in a healthy summer.
MONDAY, JUNE 21: Whenever possible, do nothing. Just soak in this first day of summer. If we try to be too efficient, the Scorpio moon leaves us easily irritated by small delays. If words get awkward, let actions communicate. Share fondness as Venus trines Neptune.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22: Hurry up and wait. The moon enters restless, cheerful Sagittarius this morning, but we’ll tend to spin in circles rather than get anywhere as Mercury stations. Enjoy wandering thoughts, just don’t get attached to a specific agenda or schedule. Moods and conditions change quickly, so stay awake to present conditions. Mercury turns direct this afternoon, and the world begins to straighten out.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23: Now we begin to get somewhere. We’ll want room to grow as the sun trines Jupiter. As Venus opposes Pluto, there may still be unfinished business to clean up before a new chapter begins. Don’t throw away a good thing just because it needs pruning.
THURSDAY, JUNE 24: Notice a fierce desire to solve problems but don’t try to talk people into solutions they don’t like as the moon waxes full in Capricorn just after noon. Start a structural project. Let’s work in our own lives rather than get pushy with others. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.