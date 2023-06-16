Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

THIS SUNLIT SOLSTICE WEEK bubbles with announcements, revelations, decisions, anxiety, and new possibilities through layers of nervy Gemini and theatrical Leo energy.

Saturday brings a new moon in multitasking Gemini that calls us to juggle people, events, and national conversations though our nerves could wind out over some concern or unfinished deadline. We need to bring our own calm focus to use this buzz productively.

Mental Mercury sextiles sociable Venus over the weekend, adding a sparkle to social events and helping us tactfully discuss wild politics and juicy gossip. Gossip will proliferate; watch the twinkle in people’s eyes as they share the latest revelation in the news or in the market. Witty words are entertaining but also deeply impactful, so consider the consequences before saying too much.