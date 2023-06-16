THIS SUNLIT SOLSTICE WEEK bubbles with announcements, revelations, decisions, anxiety, and new possibilities through layers of nervy Gemini and theatrical Leo energy.
Saturday brings a new moon in multitasking Gemini that calls us to juggle people, events, and national conversations though our nerves could wind out over some concern or unfinished deadline. We need to bring our own calm focus to use this buzz productively.
Mental Mercury sextiles sociable Venus over the weekend, adding a sparkle to social events and helping us tactfully discuss wild politics and juicy gossip. Gossip will proliferate; watch the twinkle in people’s eyes as they share the latest revelation in the news or in the market. Witty words are entertaining but also deeply impactful, so consider the consequences before saying too much.
Saturn turns retrograde over the weekend and brings up some unfinished work. Sunday and Monday could bring relaxation or confusion; we could deal with a temporary ending as the sun squares Neptune and quincunxes Pluto. If our ground clears, look for what is being planted instead. Jupiter sextiles Saturn early next week and helps new workflow; old contacts can bring new sparks and familiar work can breathe new life.
Those new beginnings may gain fresh life through the year’s longest days midweek as the sun enters Cancer and summer starts on Wednesday.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16: The mood is nervy, funny, and fascinating, though people may take themselves too seriously as the Gemini moon squares serious Saturn. Wrangle logistics this morning then listen for important conversations after noon as the moon conjuncts Mercury. Evening sparkles.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17: This wandering morning is fabulous for farmers markets and vintage stores but could challenge our concentration. Sweet things can be said or created as Mercury sextiles Venus. Saturn retrogrades and offers us a chance to repair some fundamental break. Tonight’s new moon in Gemini can leave us all abuzz; it may be hard to sleep but easy to talk all night.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18: Naps beckon from the hammock; catch up on rest as the moon enters sensitive Cancer. Slow down and appreciate the moment. Notice what is good right here rather than try to figure out the future as the sun squares Neptune. It furthers to be near water or stick our toes in the pool.
MONDAY, JUNE 19: We may be slow off the mark this morning; don’t hurry but do explore options as Jupiter sextiles Saturn and encourages us to invest our time, money, and enthusiasm into something worthy. Look up old business contacts and stir the coals. Be generous with suggestions and see what grows.
TUESDAY, JUNE 20: Watch for odd power dynamics this morning. We can have trouble getting out of our own way and could alienate others with a lack of empathy as the Cancer moon opposes Pluto. Spirits lift and broaden this afternoon as the moon joins Venus and Mars in expressive Leo; consciously bring the excitement rather than create drama.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21: A cloud clears on this longest day of the year as the Sun enters Cancer and the summer begins at 8:57 this morning. Look around for what is new and wonderful; share those thoughts as Mercury sextiles active Mars and healing Chiron. Look for opportunities to bring sunlight into a situation and heal with words.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22: This morning we can feel the hustle and bustle of preparations and organization as the moon conjuncts Mars. If we don’t have anything big to prepare for, plan a picnic and focus this event-oriented vibe. Performing arts could scintillate all week long. ◀