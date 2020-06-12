It’s been a tough few weeks, astrologically speaking. This week, the heat coming from the planets calms down a bit, but the confusion thickens. Action-oriented Mars exactly conjuncts foggy Neptune over the weekend, and thoughtful Mercury turns retrograde on Wednesday.
Boundaries become an abstract concept when Mars conjuncts Neptune in Pisces. Mars refers to our inner warriors. For individuals, this speaks to our emotional defenses and immune systems; for the country, it speaks to our national immune system. Mars describes that fierce warrior spirit that is a gift when it’s acting to protect. Under this conjunction, we are dealing with a rise in novel coronavirus cases nationally, a cellular crossing of boundaries, and a call for a Neptunian dissolution of Martian police forces. These issues call for a new Neptunian vision and ask us how can we create and support this vision.
It will be hard to figure out what’s really going on when Mars conjuncts Neptune and Mercury turns retrograde. We need to be truly curious and look for real information. Now is the time for creative imagination.
The weekend begins under a sensitizing Pisces moon; it offers us an opportunity to soften anger where we feel safe. The moon enters fierce Aries Saturday night, which gives us energy and increases impatience.
On Tuesday, a Taurus moon asks for practicality. It offers the divine gift of calm. Frustrations can pile up unless we keep it slow and steady. On Wednesday, Mercury joins four other planets in retrograde. We should look backward, remember, and reassess for the next three weeks.
FRIDAY, JUNE 12: The mood is nervy and unsettled under a sensitive Pisces moon. This morning, catch up on unfinished correspondence as the moon trines Mercury. Get all the ducks in a row before the Mercury retrograde. Some will just need a time out; others will be deep in a story.
SATURDAY, JUNE 13: This dreamy, confusing day is difficult for figuring out what’s truly going on. The psyche and our ideals may feel intensely charged as Mars conjuncts Neptune. Early on, negotiate conflicting needs and feelings. The moon enters Aries by mid-afternoon and instills a restless desire to act. Choose a good action.
SUNDAY, JUNE 14: Morning brings spirit, inspiration, and moments of kindness if we can let everybody do what they need to do. Cynicism can creep in this afternoon as the moon squares Mercury. Move out of defense and into creation.
MONDAY, JUNE 15:˜Uncomfortable deadlines or delays can make it hard to build momentum. The faster we tend to them, the sooner we’ll be able to hit our own rhythms. This afternoon, as the moon squares Pluto, discouragement can leave us ticked off. The evening opens up more possibilities.
TUESDAY, JUNE 16:˜The moon enters earthy Taurus. Flowers bloom and the mood becomes stubborn if embodied. Continue with steady, logical work on long-term projects. Be ready to adjust plans tonight as the moon conjuncts change-making Uranus. If feeling anxious about money, take the focus off anxiety and put it on the next step forward.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17:˜The aspects are good, but the air thickens. Work slowly and steadily, and track the details carefully. Mercury turns retrograde this evening. For the next three weeks, we review the recent past, fix what we can, and distill what we’ve learned.
THURSDAY, JUNE 18: Our energies can scatter as the moon enters nervy Gemini. Our bodies know what they need, but our minds can get confused. Listen to the bodily signals, check schedules, and say what needs to be said. Where possible, postpone permanent decisions for a few days.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.