The astrological forecast calls for breezy and easy summer days, but a fog of spacey confusion lingers around the edges. The potential for both actual and metaphorical seismic activity is likely.
Summer’s naturally slow pace is even slower this year as Mercury retrogrades and squares defusing Neptune. It can be hard to gear up in the morning, but it’s a good idea to take some time out. While this aspect is great for staring off into the sunset, technical and communications glitches can begin to mount up. Look for comic relief in bad puns and Freudian slips. Remain present to the moment to stay safe.
We can feel overwhelmed by the call to gear back up after the pandemic year, and it isn’t quite time. Our thoughts are just too fuzzy. Recent astrological patterns overturned some apple carts and decisions now need to be made. Power up slowly and then begin to put that into action next month.
Last week, our focus was around family — chosen or biological — with Venus and Mars in domestic Cancer. Mars now enters Leo and can make us impatient to add zest to an arts festival or performance. Our inner extroverts and introverts may need to do some mediation.
Underneath the snafus and surface pleasantries, this year brings some real shifts in our culture: It could be a swarm of small earthquakes in the Pacific Rim, the refusal to go back to the old systems that no longer feel tenable, or a major challenge to our assumptions. Look for clues to the shift as foundational Saturn squares change-inducing Uranus this week for the second of three passes this year.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11: It will be tempting to curl up at home and tell the world to go away so that we can rest. We may also worry about a family member or just need a moment to ourselves under a cozy-seeking Cancer moon. If there’s a communication glitch, don’t push the words; instead, notice the true feelings underneath.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12: Let attentions wander, and listen to what the soul needs to renew. It’s hard to stick to a schedule. Enjoy comfort foods this morning. As Venus sextiles Uranus later on, you’ll feel an urge for something fresh.
SUNDAY, JUNE 13: Some events may cause heartache as the moon opposes Pluto and then enters Leo early on. Enjoy a long brunch with good people. Later on, the need to feel seen and appreciated can grow acute. Insecurity can make tempers flare as the Leo moon conjuncts Mars. Don’t tolerate bad behavior but share the limelight and gratitude.
MONDAY, JUNE 14: Notice some important lessons about pacing and balancing personal needs with those of others. Important information arrives about ongoing structural changes as Saturn squares Uranus exactly, so pay attention.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15: Make important overtures this morning and tell beloveds they’re loved. Crankiness and minor accidents can increase this afternoon. Keep it simple around dinnertime to avoid minor burns, cuts, or cutting remarks. If we focus on others’ mistakes, it’s more a sign of our internal tension than their fallibility as the moon enters Virgo tonight.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16: Find a middle way between internal and external demands. Dinnertime flashes with optimism. If late-night anxieties whisper as the sun quincunxes Pluto, wait for more information before making any decisions.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17: The mood could be cranky but good for problem- solving as the Virgo moon squares Mercury this morning. Midafternoon reins in imagination so that it doesn’t go down strangely suspicious rabbit holes. Tonight, take a health inventory.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
