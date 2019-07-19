Life can be easy when we say little, do less, relax, and enjoy the summer while Mercury is retrograde, from July 7 to 31. But most of us won’t have time for that. This week, the astrological winds bring in fundamental shifts and sometimes useful delays — sprinkled with a few opportunities.
It’s a great week to repair, renew, and reconnect with our heart-centered clan. But our keys and phones can go on a walkabout. Important papers may play hide and seek.
Play this weekend gently, and don’t read too much about the future into the present moods. The tone will be generally sensitive, with potential emotional floods while the sun, moon, Mercury, and Venus all traverse perceptive water signs.
Next week begins with an energetic flash as the sun and moon switch to fire signs. The sun enters Leo, the sign of the cat, and our energy becomes catlike: fierce and ready to pounce one minute, lazing in the sun the next. On Tuesday, the feisty Aries moon forms an energizing and competitive grand trine in fire signs with Mars and Jupiter. Rivalry lights up sports and encourages us to become a hero, but stay present to avoid inattentive accidents.
Midweek brings a steadier endurance as Mercury conjuncts Venus and brings us more to our heart. Mercury turns direct by the end of next week — for now, let’s keep it easy, smooth, and aware.
Friday, July 19: Feelings grow more tender, and water and emotions overflow as Mercury retrogrades into Cancer. People may be somewhat out of sync or distracted, but don’t take it personally. As the moon enters Pisces at midafternoon, we may grow maudlin. Pleasant charm flows where we feel safe; tears pour quickly where we don’t.
Saturday, July 20: Keep it low-key, safe, and comfortable, and be ready to help. People are feeling vulnerable — some with good cause. Watch for an abundance of water from the skies or a flood of free-floating memories and emotions.
Sunday, July 21: There’s an emotional cost to loving and caring; it is the fear of losing, missing, or longing for some severed part of ourselves. We may be aware of that as Venus opposes Pluto. Remember that we are whole, and caring is worth this cost. The cure for loneliness is to be there for someone in their ache.
Monday, July 22: The moon in Aries gives us bursts of energy — or laziness when confronted with something we don’t want to do. This afternoon we may need to repair relationships. Look for what is worth celebrating as the sun enters Leo tonight.
Tuesday, July 23: An outspoken Aries moon can light a fire under us and get us going, but in what direction? We can use this energy to clear the way for future projects or start a short-term adventure. Let’s just watch where the sparks land and where we’re going in the process.
Wednesday, July 24: Women: speak up — our muses need to be heard and our hearts want to be included as the moon enters Venus-ruled Taurus and Mercury conjuncts Venus. Don’t try to talk to anyone out of their feelings; speak from the heart, listen to the heart, paint from the heart.
Thursday, July 25: Assess the situation this morning; something we count on changes as the Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus, but it could be for the better. Watch the territorial and competitive undertones. No one wants to lose, so negotiate for a win-win solution. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
