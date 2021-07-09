The astrological sign of Cancer is symbolized by a crab: soft and squishy on the inside, hard with a self-protective shell and pincers on the outside. We all get to channel elements of this animal teacher under Friday’s new moon in Cancer, and from Sunday on as Mercury joins the sun in Cancer for the next few weeks.
The new moon in Cancer asks us to look at how we protect our sensitivities. If we balance our sensitivities and our protection, we too can live safely in any circumstance. We can dive deep into the ocean of emotions. But we may need to watch that our very defenses don’t cause more discord than they solve. Let’s assess whether our relationships are working. Is something about how we nurture, defend, worry, or feel overwhelmed no longer serving us? Assess what needs improvement as we start a new lunar cycle.
The new moon and Mercury activate our inner introverts, while Venus and Mars, now conjunct in extroverted Leo, ask us to share our talents and be the center of attention. Yes, this can feel paradoxical, but this actually describes a need to establish balance in our lives.
On Tuesday, the moon enters more industrious Virgo and helps us level emotions and get practical. Next weekend, the sun opposes serious Pluto and asks us to look at life and mortality. Pluto is not asking us to be sad but, rather, to investigate what we need to nurture to be fully alive.
FRIDAY, JULY 9: Finish domestic chores, and adjust the garden and house to make them comfortable on this low-key, emotional, retrospective day. Don’t let ambient anxiety inspire too many suggestions that will only be heard as criticism. Offer comfort and reassurance instead. The new moon tonight encourages us to cultivate new emotional patterns.
SATURDAY, JULY 10: Plant flowers and fertilize the garden. Nurture wonderful habits and use positive reinforcement with the people around. We come out of our shells tonight as the moon enters Leo. Romance may be in the air but so could some ego grandstanding. Be generous with appreciation and affection. Performance arts can shine.
SUNDAY, JULY 11: Our memories have emotional tags on them. If we can remember how we feel, we can open the window to our psyche and remember the whole story. During a brief serious moment this afternoon, take a breather rather than let other’s demands impinge.
MONDAY, JULY 12: As the moon conjuncts Venus and Mars in Leo early this morning, check dreams for clues about what the soul hungers for. Take a risk and be visible. Shower gratitude wherever it is deserved and, suddenly, the world becomes optimistic as Mercury trines Jupiter midday.
TUESDAY, JULY 13: The moon enters Virgo and gives us more power to manifest. As Venus and Mars conjunct in Leo, manifest art, make overtures of friendship or romance, and share affection abundantly but without demands. Work needs to be done, but put all those details in service of valid emotional priorities.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 14: We can get a lot done — if we have the energy — but may feel lackadaisical or easily drained. Because it’s easy to get lost in our daydreams, track carefully what needs to be done. Daydream about solving problems and watch magic happen.
THURSDAY, JULY 15: The moon enters Libra on this fair and thoughtful morning, tinged with melancholy under a sociable Libra moon while the sun trines idealistic Neptune. Step between the worlds for midsummer’s dream. The spell may break by midafternoon, or reality may splash cold water, but hold onto the vision. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
