THIS WEEK THE STARS ASK US how we can change minds. Mental Mercury sextiles changeable Uranus, trines Neptune, and opposes Pluto this week and makes it gently possible to open our minds and, potentially, open another’s. The stars know our world needs more open minds and less polarized opinions.
We can’t do it through emotional pressure or drama, though that can be tempting as Venus and Mars run together in fixed fire sign Leo. Here they’re always up for a good time and can bring warmth to any gathering and panache to any picnic but also impart a truly stubborn recalcitrance to any direct disagreement. We’ll need to remember that any personal or political setback is not the end of the world, just more work.
We cannot change minds now through intimidation, though it may feel good to throw a tantrum or a riot, and some may need to do so. Mercury is now in self-protective Cancer, and most people will just armor up more if they feel under attack. Instead, find points of connection across a divide and grow those.
Go gently as the weekend begins under a sensitive moon in Pisces; give people room to catch up with themselves. Prioritize safety and avoid irritating circumstances over the weekend as Pluto quincunxes Mars and the mood grows more active, independent, and adventurous — if potentially flammable — under a feisty Aries moon.
Mars leaves stubborn Leo and enters thoughtful if easily critical Virgo next week and encourages more introspection and specific solutions. Get deep and realistic rather than discouraged as Mercury opposes Pluto on Monday. Mercury enters Leo on Tuesday and moves into a time of storytelling and bombast.
FRIDAY, JULY 7: Brave and shy with snappy rejoinders and sensitive feelings, it is a day of honestly mixed feelings as the sensitive Pisces moon trines the sun. We might have big plans but not feel like pushing ourselves or being pushed. Let the day be what it is and enjoy small progress.
SATURDAY, JULY 8: Morning could feel inefficient and dreamy, vulnerable and sentimental as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune. But the winds change direction midday, and a new chapter starts as the moon enters impatient, curious Aries. Prioritize safety. Don’t feed fires or ignore clues that could lead to a meltdown later.
SUNDAY, JULY 9: Check for overnight events and changes in landscape or weather reports. Sidestep prickly feelings this morning but look any real problem squarely in the face. Listen to souls as Mercury trines Neptune midday; later a safe but strenuous project furthers.
MONDAY, JULY 10: Industrious creativity gets a boost as Mars enters Virgo; the mood is less stubborn and more easily irritated. Work toward healing rather than merely venting. We may have to accept some tough reality as Mercury opposes Pluto; just deal with the present problems, and don’t generalize into the future.
TUESDAY, JULY 11: Slow down, get grounded, and look for new hope or a path beginning as Mercury enters Leo and the earthy Taurus moon conjuncts Jupiter midafternoon. Share an opportunity or a good meal; we could feel unusually hungry.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12: Tell those stories; witness what you’ve seen but do so with fresh eyes. Let go of some preconception of limits or privilege as the sun squares Chiron and take a step toward a more honest assessment.
THURSDAY, JULY 13: If our worries impinge on the morning, it will further to both face that worst case scenario but also explore what could be the best case and work toward it. Communication is everything, even with ourselves, as the nervy Gemini moon squares Mars. ◀