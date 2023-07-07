Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

THIS WEEK THE STARS ASK US how we can change minds. Mental Mercury sextiles changeable Uranus, trines Neptune, and opposes Pluto this week and makes it gently possible to open our minds and, potentially, open another’s. The stars know our world needs more open minds and less polarized opinions.

We can’t do it through emotional pressure or drama, though that can be tempting as Venus and Mars run together in fixed fire sign Leo. Here they’re always up for a good time and can bring warmth to any gathering and panache to any picnic but also impart a truly stubborn recalcitrance to any direct disagreement. We’ll need to remember that any personal or political setback is not the end of the world, just more work.

We cannot change minds now through intimidation, though it may feel good to throw a tantrum or a riot, and some may need to do so. Mercury is now in self-protective Cancer, and most people will just armor up more if they feel under attack. Instead, find points of connection across a divide and grow those.

Recommended for you