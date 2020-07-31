The planets encourage a Leonine spectacle, stimulated by a full moon in Aquarius squaring Uranus on this week of high summer. The spectacle is balanced with warm connections nurtured by Venus and Mars in extroverted signs. And all simmers over a serious, competent, competitive undertone of real-world issues.
Through the weekend and into next week, the world’s woes can weigh heavily when mental Mercury opposes Pluto and Saturn. Whether we’re dealing with global statistics or personal journeys, it helps to look at the problem squarely and do some form of substantial work.
On Friday, a Capricorn moon helps us finish the week with competence and carry that competence into the weekend. If we are forlorn about the summer we didn’t have, let that turn into determination.
A full moon in Aquarius builds on Sunday night and peaks Monday morning. This full moon can be a great opportunity to gather with our people, but it can also highlight any tensions we feel between our Leonine need to express ourselves and our responsibilities to the world at large, illuminated by the full Aquarius moon.
Dynamic tension continues throughout the week as competitive Mars squares expansive Jupiter on Tuesday and turns up the volume on competitions, athleticism, and tempers. This conjunction symbolizes both militarism and a rebellion against militaristic attitudes. If we can get all of our horses going in the same direction, this energy will propel us.
The energy softens and becomes more personal by midweek as the moon enters Pisces and Mercury enters storytelling Leo. It’s time to take care of one another.
FRIDAY, JULY 31: Competent energy can leave us depressed. Step toward some long-term goal. People who respond to insecurity by exerting control can make a problem worse. Tonight, if some old pains hurt, ask for support rather than taking it out on others.
SATURDAY, AUG. 1: We could feel resigned as Mercury opposes Pluto. Comfort or accompany one another and look for solutions instead. Breathe through a cranky moment during midafternoon as the moon squares Mars, then enjoy a more expansive early evening as the moon conjuncts Jupiter, visible in the evening sky.
SUNDAY, AUG. 2: The mood is seriously restless as the sun squares changeable Uranus. We may need a break in routine. As the moon waxes into social Aquarius later on, drop the work and check in with people.
MONDAY, AUG. 3: Expect the unexpected under this morning’s full moon. People want excitement and difference but may not make the best decisions. Feel the urge for large, safe, collective events, as well as an urge to debate old systems.
TUESDAY, AUG. 4: Work with the competitive torque, compete against one’s personal best and toward one’s goals, and don’t take the pugnacious bait as Mars squares Jupiter. Move with grace and awareness to avoid accidents. Our interactions soften and feelings rise to the surface as the moon enters Pisces.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5: The mood may be sensitive: We may be tired and longing for romance on one level, but underneath the toughness, we can handle real challenges. If there’s tension, it’s probably not about us; if it is, get real and deal with those issues as calmly as possible.
THURSDAY, AUG. 6: We can feel permeable and sensitized as the moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces. There’s so much going on in the world, it’s essential to care for one another, stay in the fight, and do the work. Pet the dog, appreciate the summer, and refill the wells. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
