We’re halfway through the summer in all its joy, glory, and danger this week. The sun and Mercury are now both in Leo and add operatic notes to a summer picnic. But maybe it’s not all fun and games. Whispers of this coming year’s work seep in as those two planets oppose Saturn and ask us to assess our responsibilities.
Saturn can take us to task and set limits; expect resistance as people disagree with who has the authority to make those decisions. But Saturn also helps us appreciate the hard-working healthcare workers and first responders. It can also help us knuckle down to a summer project.
Venus and Mars are both now in nervy Virgo, which helps us organize our next chapter. But it can also bring worry. If anxiety is a misuse of imagination, let’s use ours carefully this week and make it a healing time.
Friday starts with the moon in spontaneity-loving, restriction-resisting Aries. By the evening, the moon enters Taurus and helps us settle down and remember to also indulge in the sensual luxuries of summer.
At some point over this week, we may need to grapple with a reality we didn’t want to deal with. But we find we have the tools to cope, if we’re willing to make adjustments, as the sun and Mercury square change-inducing Uranus.
Early next week, tone down critical tendencies and just deal with what’s possible, one step at a time. Keep that conversation going, as the moon enters Gemini. Work together to analyze problems rather than look for the problem in each other.
We may feel more experimental, more excited about the future as Venus trines Uranus midweek, even if the changes are not our choice. The week closes under a cozier Cancer moon.
FRIDAY, JULY 30: Respond to a spontaneous urge and give others the room to do so also. That spontaneous moment can feed and refresh the soul under the Aries moon. By midafternoon, the Taurus moon encourages us to settle down and do what we said we’d do.
SATURDAY, JULY 31: Some new information could precipitate change, a sudden invitation, a sweet note, or difficult news. Even if we don’t feel as relaxed or sunny as we’d like, let’s be realistic and celebrate any job well done.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1: Rest deeply this morning, deal with responsibilities at midday. We may have to juggle our personal needs with those around us, just when no one’s feeling particularly flexible as the sun and Mercury oppose Saturn. Decisions get easier as the day progresses.
MONDAY, AUG. 2: Don’t believe discouragement this morning. Reassess the situation with fresh eyes. Reach out, have conversations about the future as the moon enters Gemini and the sun opposes Saturn. Interesting new solutions are on the horizon.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3: This morning look for a creative silver lining as heart-centered Venus trines Uranus. Towards evening, as Mercury squares Uranus, keep the imagination in check and don’t take on another’s anxiety.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4: Find the humor this morning before the mood gets serious and introspective this afternoon as the moon enters introverted Cancer. Look for the details of wonderfulness.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5: Take this as a mental health day and deal with concerns directly; kids may worry about the coming year; health concerns need more information. Offer reassurance rather than get irritated at somebody else’s irritation midafternoon. The mood eases by dinnertime. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.