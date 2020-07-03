Happy birthday to the United States of America, and many happy solar returns as we celebrate the moment the sun returns to its place on the day of birth. This year brings a full moon/partial lunar eclipse on Saturday. Eclipses unstick what has been stuck and can precipitate change; they can eclipse a defunct situation and help birth a new form in the year ahead.
Friday is a great day for wandering and traveling under a peripatetic Sagittarius moon. Mercury and four other planets are still in retrograde. The moon in Capricorn, from late Friday night through early Monday morning, makes this generally a good weekend to tend to chores and complete projects.
Be careful with home fireworks. Mars is in Aries for the next six months; this may encourage us to act first and think later, but be careful with explosives, politics, or love. Handle technical equipment with care through early next week as Mercury retrogrades back to square Mars and adds volatility. Make sure things are done right.
The moon enters collective Aquarius on Monday. We have to reinvent how we celebrate our communities. Midweek, under a sensitive Pisces moon, our hearts will understand what our brains cannot. When in doubt, avoid making major decisions until Mercury turns direct on July 12.
FRIDAY, JULY 3: Enjoy the journey and allow extra time for physical or mental wandering as the moon squares Neptune in Sagittarius. Watch out for moments filled with disappointment as the evening progresses. Questions of accountability and responsibility linger.
SATURDAY, JULY 4: It’s a great day to work on our personal projects. Skip group picnics. We may have concentration but not easy cooperation as that Capricorn moon opposes Mercury and then waxes full tonight. Be careful with all explosive substances and personalities. Use the eclipse to visualize what needs to be released and what needs to be nourished.
SUNDAY, JULY 5: Recover and reconvene, then visualize what to do next as the Capricorn moon opposes Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn. People may be grumpy, but it’s essential that we take responsibility and therefore empower ourselves to find an answer for little and big problems. Responsibility is the key to real freedom.
MONDAY, JULY 6: After some serious thoughts overnight, the moon in Aquarius encourages us to connect with our teams to coordinate and encourage so that we may be less attentive in intimate relationships. Have picnics or meetings, and find out what’s happening globally. Encourage camaraderie and help a neighbor while maintaining social distancing.
TUESDAY, JULY 7: Intensity and desire to make a surgical shift grows over the next few days as mental Mercury squares action-oriented Mars. Steady action furthers, and impatience can just spin us in circles. This is also a good time to write concise and focused memos. Note the consequence of words. Drive carefully and use tools with extra emphasis on respect.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8: The morning may find us edgy and impatient and not efficient. Continue to focus on grace. Direct any impatience to fuel enjoyably productive plans. Know when to shut up and back away from flammable situations. Pragmatic helpfulness says more than long explanations.
THURSDAY, JULY 9: Feelings are flowing. Patch up tender nerves and heal raw places. Hold hands rather than try to talk it out. Everyone could use some appreciation and care. Let’s take care of our own egos and pride and not ask others to do this work. Strengthen relationships and networks of allies, even if they are working just fine. We’ll need one another in the months ahead. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
