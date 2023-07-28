Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

SUMMER IS RETROGRADE SEASON here in the northern hemisphere. The planets appear to back up against the backdrop of the zodiac because of the difference between their orbit and ours and symbolically send us back for review. Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, Chiron, and Venus are all now retrograde, and Mercury joins this parade Aug. 24-Sept. 16.

These retrograde planets encourage us to take the summer off, catch up with ourselves and our work, and have a life. This retrograde parade can bring a sense of déjà vu. The political candidates and old emotional patterns look all too familiar and logistical problems spring up, as do problems we thought we’d overcome circling back for more work.

We can engage this review consciously and visit with old friends and elders and be showered by wonderful stories. Revisit an old stomping ground, retrieve a lesson or delicious memory. But let’s remember we cannot change one iota of the past, only its effect on the future.

