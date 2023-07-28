SUMMER IS RETROGRADE SEASON here in the northern hemisphere. The planets appear to back up against the backdrop of the zodiac because of the difference between their orbit and ours and symbolically send us back for review. Pluto, Neptune, Saturn, Chiron, and Venus are all now retrograde, and Mercury joins this parade Aug. 24-Sept. 16.
These retrograde planets encourage us to take the summer off, catch up with ourselves and our work, and have a life. This retrograde parade can bring a sense of déjà vu. The political candidates and old emotional patterns look all too familiar and logistical problems spring up, as do problems we thought we’d overcome circling back for more work.
We can engage this review consciously and visit with old friends and elders and be showered by wonderful stories. Revisit an old stomping ground, retrieve a lesson or delicious memory. But let’s remember we cannot change one iota of the past, only its effect on the future.
We look both back at the past and forward to autumn this week as Mercury joins Mars in industrious Virgo and nudges us to sketch out some plans, though momentum doesn’t pick up until mid-September.
The weekend begins under an active, outdoorsy Sagittarius moon. The moon in industrious Capricorn on Sunday and Monday can help us organize. A full moon in sociable Aquarius on Tuesday encourages camaraderie and political action, and the week ends under a sensitive, dreamy Pisces moon.
FRIDAY, JULY 28: If an offhanded, unexpectedly frank comment hurts, find out what they really meant. Our mood could be both adventurous and maudlin, engaged and reminiscent. Something triggers us to look ahead at autumn as Mercury enters Virgo, while the Sagittarius moon brings us back to the active present.
SATURDAY, JULY 29: Interesting ideas may not quite gel, but we can have pleasant interactions nonetheless. Prioritize camaraderie. Compete with one’s personal best and improve; compete with one another and watch the edges sharpen as the moon enters serious Capricorn later on.
SUNDAY, JULY 30: Take notes on brainstorms for future planning as the moon, Jupiter, and Mars form a grand trine in pragmatic earth signs. Our common sense works well, but our romantic or aesthetic concerns get skewed as Venus quincunxes Neptune. Strive for understanding, build the body, further a hopeful project, and be patient.
MONDAY, JULY 31: Use a pushy competence to organize and wrangle some short-term agenda demanding attention. Be kind as a heavy mood passes through midday; manage a tough decision or temporary weariness as the Capricorn moon conjuncts Pluto around dinnertime. Lean into community tonight as the moon enters friendly Aquarius.
TUESDAY, AUG. 1: The Aquarius full moon at 12:31 p.m. highlights any tension between our personal needs and what the collective needs; find a balance between. Activity, athleticism, and competition are triggered as Mars trines Jupiter, encouraging great team sports and a desire to do one’s personal best.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2: Momentum is tricky; we may feel like wandering and could have trouble tying up loose ends. Concentrate in fits and spurts. Let go of the practical, catch up with personal stories, and be fed by beauty as the moon opposes Venus before entering sensitive Pisces.
THURSDAY, AUG. 3: Settle a morning kerfuffle with both logic and heart as the Pisces moon conjuncts Saturn. Don’t let feelings overwhelm the details; both are important. People could paint the world in hyperbole to express themselves; listen to the truth underneath. Consider sleeping early and avoiding prickling defenses tonight as the moon opposes Mars.