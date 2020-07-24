The sun in Leo now calls us to live life on a grand scale. Ordinarily, we’d be engaging in festivals, concerts, and farmers’ markets. This year, we have to get creative to get the most of the summer’s peak. Savor meals in fresh air or create sculptures on the lawn. Political events are infused with Leo panache, which can get a point across with drama rather than force.
Political tensions keep rolling in until mid-December; we’re in a transitional time between Saturn in control-oriented Capricorn and progressive Aquarius. Saturn retrogrades back into Capricorn, which helps us with efforts to reorganize work and educational systems to accommodate new realities. But this also brings back some tough, saturnine questions around authority and security.
Friday brings a burst of productive industriousness as the Virgo moon trines Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn. On Saturday and Sunday, a friendly Libra moon encourages sociable storytelling. Personal connections can flourish, but debate politics cautiously.
Early next week, strong opinions snap into sharp focus. It helps to have a project on which to concentrate as the moon enters determined Scorpio. A tricky square between Venus and Neptune can feed our imaginations. If something is amiss in our relationships, let’s ask rather than assume. Dive deeply into summer’s bounty Wednesday and Thursday as an outgoing Sagittarius moon encourages us to cavort with nature.
FRIDAY, JULY 24: Nervous energy can make us either irritable and anxious or highly productive as the Virgo moon trines Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn — depending on how we use it. Take advantage of this window of competence. Difficult work questions may arise that need finesse and follow-through. The evening softens as the moon enters Libra.
SATURDAY, JULY 25: A friendly moon in Libra brings a sociable day that grows feistier as the evening progresses and the moon opposes Mars. A generally pleasant evening may still have an irritating undertone. Choose personal and political battles thoughtfully.
SUNDAY, JULY 26: Enjoy a pleasant morning as the moon trines Venus. Later, the day can bring unspoken clashes. We may need to release one concept to make room for fresh assessments. Give people room for time alone with their thoughts as the moon enters solitary Scorpio tonight.
MONDAY, JULY 27: The day brings both magic and frustration as the Leo sun draws us out, while the Scorpio moon feeds our inner worlds. Our spiritual connections run strong as Jupiter sextiles Neptune, but we can misconstrue relationships. We’re more accident-prone and easily outraged if we get riled up as Mercury squares Mars.
TUESDAY, JULY 28: Enjoy more magic and less tension as the focused Scorpio moon trines Mercury and Neptune. Avoid conundrums that cause tension; work on paths of least resistance for the moment. Establish common ground and ask for some divine inspiration in the process.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 29: Find the room to laugh as the moon enters freewheeling Sagittarius. Play hooky, cavort with pets and wildlife. Speak up: Conversations can be more open, and some uncomfortable truths need to be discussed. Move, travel, and explore new options. Check in on global news and get the bigger picture.
THURSDAY, JULY 30: Engage in important conversations while people are more open-minded and imaginative as Mercury trines Neptune. Start that novel, get papers signed, negotiate new household rules, or just have a great chat. Consider new information may be a partial truth that is probably useful. A good walk, swim, or workout can help integrate mind and body. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.