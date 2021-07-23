The sun has just joined Mars in the fixed fire sign Leo. Every leader and teacher needs a spark of Leo to hold our attention and help us learn, and every social gathering needs a dash of Leo to enliven and draw people close.
But too much Leo can burn the house down. Fire could be a real issue this week as Mars in Leo opposes Jupiter before it enters Virgo on Thursday. This opposition can feed the fires, as well as the bravery of the fire-fighters, but it also points to the shadow willfulness of Mars in Leo. It can heat up the competition and intensity at the Olympics or our romantic fires. We can use its fierce stubbornness to manifest wonderful things if we lovingly reframe our situation outside the paradigm of debate.
The weekend begins with a full moon in Aquarius and as Mercury trines inspiring Neptune, it’s a wonderful time to engage in communal experiences. It can lend a special magic to gatherings or anything where we can work together.
On Sunday, our feelings become more personal as the moon enters sensitive Pisces and Mercury opposes Pluto. Some event can bring home our vulnerability. Mercury enters Leo on Tuesday and adds leonine panache to our stories. The moon enters Aries as Jupiter enters Aquarius on Wednesday and engages our fierce individualism.
FRIDAY, JULY 23: The day can start off grim or determined as the Capricorn moon opposes Pluto. We may want to control the situation but can’t. A burst of competence may be required by an extreme situation. Get over some floating insecurity by steadily doing what needs to be done. The moon enters Aquarius tonight, waxes full, and illuminates a potentially magical shared experience.
SATURDAY, JULY 24: If we feel anxious, we can corral our imaginations to work on spiritual or creative problems as Mercury trines intuitive Neptune, then follow through with competent responsibility as the moon conjuncts Saturn midday. Our attention and talent are drawn to the community, but we may be clumsy with our dearest. Have patience.
SUNDAY, JULY 25: If some event, comment, interaction cuts through our insulation, we can at first take it personally, but then we need to step back and engage in compassionate action as Mercury opposes Pluto. If we’re feeling lonely, reach out to someone who needs us more. This evening, let the mind wander and keep the heart open as the moon enters Pisces and conjuncts Jupiter.
MONDAY, JULY 26: Keep expectations low and appreciation real. Let feelings flow. There is no need to overstate the case, just be honest. Stay in the moment rather than process the past or wrestle with the future; there’s enough work on this table right now. Our psyche and feelings need to catch up and process.
TUESDAY, JULY 27: Emotional boundaries leak as the moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces. Respect, but don’t get too attached to, any particular thought, criticism, or concern. Keep the mind and imagination busy and out of trouble. Our personal stories expand tonight as Mercury enters Leo.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28: The mood can be catlike or lazy with bursts of energy as the moon enters Aries. Watch the attitude and keep chips off your shoulder. Unless you’re playing an agreed-upon game, work together rather than take the bait of competition.
THURSDAY, JULY 29: Stay cool, because once sparked, a fire or argument will flare. Ego and jealousy issues complicate situations, bullies become a royal pain; sidestep that game. Use that fuel to compete with one’s personal best. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
