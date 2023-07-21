Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

The sun joins Mercury and Venus in expressive Leo this weekend and brings a high tide of summer festivals and performing arts. As Venus turns retrograde this weekend, our personal emotional lives can also develop creativity and drama.

Venus retrogrades Saturday, July 22, through September 3. Venus retrogrades for 40 days every 18 months; starting as an evening star, she conjuncts the sun August 14 and becomes a morning star. Venus is a mythological goddess of love, beauty, and creativity as an evening star and becomes a fierce goddess of boundaries in the morning.

Venus retrograde in Leo expands our feelings and encourages us to be seen, but it’s up to us if it’s a grand fashion statement, political grandstand, or the perception that a loved one really listens to our soul.

