The sun joins Mercury and Venus in expressive Leo this weekend and brings a high tide of summer festivals and performing arts. As Venus turns retrograde this weekend, our personal emotional lives can also develop creativity and drama.
Venus retrogrades Saturday, July 22, through September 3. Venus retrogrades for 40 days every 18 months; starting as an evening star, she conjuncts the sun August 14 and becomes a morning star. Venus is a mythological goddess of love, beauty, and creativity as an evening star and becomes a fierce goddess of boundaries in the morning.
Venus retrograde in Leo expands our feelings and encourages us to be seen, but it’s up to us if it’s a grand fashion statement, political grandstand, or the perception that a loved one really listens to our soul.
Venus retrograde brings up the past to help us pick up a lost artistic skill but also stirs old emotional patterns and returns former relationships for review; just don’t dial an ex and expect it to be different this time.
Along with a lovely summer we can feel changes in the wind; anything is possible, which could make us worry or bring an adventure. Mental Mercury squares change-inducing Uranus and challenges both inspiring Neptune and dire Pluto this week. We may not know what we’re doing, but let’s not borrow trouble from the past or the future; instead, stay grounded in the present, build upon our imagination, and fix what can be fixed.
FRIDAY, JULY 21: Cranky events or dreams overnight can call for extra coffee this morning. Don’t take stress out on others; stay self-responsible and honest about needs. Some of us will need to confront a concern or difficult pattern. Stay in the moment, be situationally aware, and do not read the future in today’s emotions. Solve problems.
SATURDAY, JULY 22: Confusing emotions can make us crave peach ice cream as Jupiter semi-squares Neptune. Intuition and imagination cook — just be careful to parse them apart. Test assumptions. By evening we grow more creative and appreciative of the world as the sun enters Leo, but emotional misunderstandings can proliferate unless we stay present.
SUNDAY, JULY 23: The sociable Libra moon can bring up our tender love of love, our need for connection, but could also bring up tough old memories. Move forward rather than regress into old patterns. Take a new direction to old scenarios as Mercury squares Uranus. Let a nervy restlessness inspire new territory.
MONDAY, JULY 24: Wander as the pleasant Libra moon makes no major aspects. We may feel called to tell our story, but let’s make sure we listen to theirs as well. Make adjustments but don’t push for efficiency; enrich connection and that will bring efficiency later. Empathy furthers.
TUESDAY, JULY 25: Check in with those facing challenges as the moon squares intense Pluto then enters Scorpio midday. Solitude furthers, isolation does not. Let’s take a moment to remember our path underneath social obligations; get centered to handle the hot and cold mixed messages around us. Tonight some recent conundrum will make more sense as the moon trines Saturn.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 26: Ask clarifying questions. Activate the imagination constructively — write that short story, paint the picture, dive within, and listen to dreams. But watch those triggers; it’s easy to misconstrue a situation as Mercury quincunxes Neptune under a broody Scorpio moon. Watch for weather-related transportation problems, overheated cars, or strange floods.
THURSDAY, JULY 27: Embrace paradox. Notice conflicting desires — a need for visibility and privacy — as Mercury and Venus in Leo challenge Pluto and time-share between them. Finish work up midday when focus is easier, then enjoy a returned sense of humor, a wandering sociability, and amusement tonight as the moon enters Sagittarius. ◀