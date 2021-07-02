Curious about how many arguments a country can have on the nature of patriotism? Watch this weekend as the two emotional planets, Venus and Mars, both now in expressive Leo, oppose Saturn in philosophical Aquarius and square Uranus in Taurus — all stubborn fixed signs. The general mood could be strong-willed, performative, or competitive. There’s a longing for security, but no one agrees on what that means. Perfect for the Fourth of July.
Venus and Mars in Leo can provide some wonderfully honest performances, fabulous fireworks, and a chance for people to celebrate outside. But it’s not all party-party this holiday week as Venus and Mars oppose Saturn and bring home our chores and responsibilities.
Stay aware to avoid mishaps related to mixed signals, water, electrical lines, dehydration, medicines, and alcohol consumption as mental Mercury squares intuitive Neptune over the weekend, peaking on Tuesday.
Relationships can be tested as Venus opposes Saturn on Tuesday and encourages a change as Venus squares Uranus on Thursday. Just hang in there. The weekend begins under a feisty Aries moon but drops into a more picnic-oriented mood as the moon enters earthy Taurus on Saturday. The sun sextiles Uranus on Monday and calls for a break in routine.
Next week, work on our crafts rather than count on inspiration. Let’s be good to one another (because it’s the right thing to do) as Venus opposes Saturn. Play by the golden rule in love and politics.
FRIDAY, JULY 2: People can fling opinions around like confetti. Don’t take it personally. Feel an urgency to get things done but sort out anxiety from real priorities. Communication flows during midday. Evening brings an existential moodiness as the moon squares Pluto.
SATURDAY, JULY 3: The mood is cheerfully stubborn. No one wants to be hurried, pushed, or guilt-tripped as the moon enters fixed-sign Taurus while willful Mars squares energizing Uranus. Accidents or arguments increase if we hurry or think we have the answers. Existential discontent can help us leave our comfort zones to explore possibilities.
SUNDAY, JULY 4: We may love home, homeland, our own opinions, and a good potato salad while the moon is in comfort-loving Taurus, which is conjuncting Uranus. Discontent underneath can shows signs of fracturing from differences. Be careful around fireworks, electric lines, and inebriated tempers as Mars squares Uranus.
MONDAY, JULY 5: Adjust, rest up, repair, reorganize, and share simple ways to make a difference as the sun sextiles Uranus. Let actions speak louder than words; pursue a more thoughtful understanding later in the week.
TUESDAY, JULY 6: Our brains could operate in a fog bank as Mercury squares Neptune. Intuit, brainstorm crazy ideas, or just sleep in a hammock. Venus opposes Saturn, and we just may not feel up to the work of relationships. Let’s take care of ourselves rather than become high maintenance.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 7: Talk it out. The Gemini moon conjuncts Mercury and conversations flow. We may think more in a mind-map than linear progression but can still connect the dots and create understanding.
THURSDAY, JULY 8: We may let go of the mental buzz and return to our emotional work as the moon wanes in Cancer. Mercury quincunxes deep Pluto and can stimulate unusual worries or a morbid fascination. Follow curiosity but don’t take it all too seriously. If discontent brings crankiness or inspires a change in aesthetics, let’s look for the root cause of this discontent and heal that friction. ◀
Contact Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.