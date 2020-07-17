The dramatic comet NEOWISE is predicted to be most visible at the end of this week. The newly discovered comet was named for NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer. Astrologers have historically associated comets with a year of unusual changes.
Conversation flows as the week comes to an end under a verbal Gemini moon. Underneath this summer lightness and the sparkle of sunlight on water, the deeper work of our time demands attention as the Cancer sun opposes this year’s heavy lineup of Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn in Capricorn through Tuesday.
The sun and moon in Cancer over the weekend remind us to take care of ourselves and our homesteads, but that Cancer lineup can also remind us of where we feel exposed. Old family stories can influence the present moment, and all of us could use a healthy way to handle worries. The new moon in Cancer on Monday offers an opportunity to begin a new chapter around pertinent family dynamics.
During midweek, we have a chance to pass on some wisdom gained the hard way as mental Mercury squares the healing asteroid Chiron. The energy shifts as the moon enters Leo late on Monday, and the sun follows into Leo on Wednesday. The sun in Leo usually initiates a month of performance festivals, though that will have to be done differently this year. New options arise as Mercury forms a friendly sextile with change-inducing Uranus and encourages us to experiment with new forms.
FRIDAY, JULY 17: Lighten a recent heavy load. Communication can work in fits and starts, and our energy levels may flicker in and out. By midday, the dream world comes closer as the moon squares Neptune. Our attentions and conversations meander tonight.
SATURDAY, JULY 18: Take care of each other this morning. Think about what is truly nourishing — relationships, experiences, spirituality. Resentment, defensiveness, and codependent behaviors may be signs of feeling undernourished; we need to take responsibility for ourselves.
SUNDAY, JULY 19: Some old family stories or cultural experiences arise for healing. If people are acting strange; if their defenses are hypervigilant, they’re probably distracted by memories, need closure, or just need comfort. It can be challenging to stay in the present moment as the moon wanes in Cancer and squares Mars.
MONDAY, JULY 20: One chapter is closing and a new is one beginning as the sun opposes Saturn. If people are unusually touchy, sensitive, needy, or defensive, don’t take it personally. Look to the new chapter as the moon enters Leo this afternoon.
TUESDAY, JULY 21: We have approach-avoidance conflicts about being seen. Some people will hate to be ignored but also hate to be put on the spot. Take any opportunity to pass on those hard-learned lessons. Share experiences as Mercury squares Chiron.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 22: The sun joins the moon in Leo and brings out our inner extroverts. Oh, for a hug and a music festival! How do we safely take care of ourselves and engage the world in this time of self-quarantine? Don’t go looking for drama; maintain a creative focus or go check out the comet tonight instead.
THURSDAY, JULY 23: What we want may be at odds with what’s good for us. Personal needs that we put on the back burner because of the pandemic’s consuming restraints now demand attention. We have to find some way to honor those needs whether we can fulfill them or not. Have a productive tantrum, just don’t take it out on beloveds. Find some details to love about this world. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to Roanrobbins.com.
