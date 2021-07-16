Look for layered emotions during this week of high summer and thoughtfully choose where you’d like to focus. The mood will be flirtatious and friendly, but we also may need to confront the big issues.
Venus conjuncts Mars in Leo and encourages us to make new connections and express ourselves. But it also feeds emotional drama and stubbornness underneath any situation. Leo can loan us the bravery to be honest and heartfelt.
The weekend begins under a friendly Libra moon, but this pleasant buzz may hover over some deeper concerns as the sun opposes Pluto on Saturday while the moon enters focused Scorpio.
That Scorpio moon can give us the concentration to focus on some important project, just expect small things to go slightly off-kilter due to a series of minor irritating aspects. Have patience. It’s really not that people are screwing up; the energy may just be a bit skewed.
By Monday evening, the mood shifts as the moon enters Sagittarius. Look for more camaraderie and willingness to try something new. This experimental quality continues for a few days as thoughtful Mercury sextiles experimental Uranus.
On Wednesday, we may notice the first hints of an industrious autumn as the moon enters Capricorn and Venus enters Virgo, two hardworking signs. Stir the coals of upcoming plans and work on what matters. The sun enters Leo on Thursday and reminds us that it’s still summer.
FRIDAY, JULY 16: Make a new connection and nourish ones already in place under the heartfelt Libra moon. Don’t read too much into it if interactions seem a bit disjointed as Venus quincunxes Neptune. People will still appreciate the overture, but some may be distracted by deeper issues and need support.
SATURDAY, JULY 17: Use this morning’s cooperative mood to nurture collaboration. It may be easier to work alone after noon as the moon enters Scorpio. Take a creative approach rather than a pragmatic view. Tonight, honor a need to dig out some old soul splinters of wrongs or sadness as the sun opposes Pluto.
SUNDAY, JULY 18: Unnecessarily grumpy or tactless comments this morning, as Mercury quincunxes Saturn, can make it hard to cooperate. The afternoon brings a new understanding of what needs to change to improve the situation as the moon opposes Uranus. Just make any changes that actually solve the problem rather than create a new one.
MONDAY, JULY 19: Let’s remember what we learn the hard way and be there for someone who needs it. Unrequested advice will just provoke stubbornness. We grow more flexible and openminded this afternoon as the moon enters curious Sagittarius.
TUESDAY, JULY 20: Look for a fresh approach this morning. People are more willing to give it a shot. To unblock a recalcitrant problem, take a more global perspective or look at the situation from the point of view of the trees and birds, rather than people.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21: Put this morning’s competent cheerfulness to good use. This afternoon, we think about future issues and impending responsibilities. Don’t mistake worry for actually tackling the problem; take a step forward in a good direction as the moon enters industrious Capricorn and Venus enters Virgo.
THURSDAY, JULY 22: Use humor to deal with minor inconveniences this morning; reel in an emotional torque that can exacerbate any problem. The mood grows more optimistic as the sun enters Leo midday. Generosity will be easy, but it can be hard to empathize. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
