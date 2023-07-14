Star Codes: Oct. 2 to 8

THIS WEEK BRINGS MOMENTS OF LAZY SUMMER with birds singing and grass billowing mixed with occasional dramatic weather and a haunting feeling of impending change sprinkled with a few frustrations. Make hay and have picnics while the sun shines and build up reserves to handle the rest.

Mercury and Venus in expressive Leo can help us appreciate this high summer moment though they also add torque and drama to any problem which arises. The sun now in domestic Cancer approaches an opposition to Pluto which brings cozy domesticity to the foreground along with an awareness of big world problems and personal concerns in the background. Pay attention to both; we need our daily joys to cope with grumbling world events. In the quiet moments, sipping iced tea in the shade, a friend may need to share their deepest worries.

Friday begins talkative and nervy with minor logistical concerns as Mercury quincunxes Saturn. Over the weekend a waning Cancer moon can leave us emotional, sensitive, and appreciative of a kind word. The new moon in Cancer on Monday brings a shifting chapter in our sense of home and family. Midweek, practical things can run poltergeists as Mars opposes Saturn, but our summertime renewal ripens as the moon in Leo polishes the glory of high summer with a touch of magic.

