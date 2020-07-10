It’s a great week to quarantine, laze about in the sun, and putter in the garden. Anything else could get a bit complicated. Mars, now in active Aries, calls for action and stirs our impatience. And our brains can feel stuck in honey as mental Mercury appears to hold still as it turns direct after three weeks retrograde.
Mars creates a pool of emotional fuel while it lingers in Aries over the next six months. Like a can of psychic gasoline, it can fuel our engines, but we can still feel as lazy as a cat in sunshine between efforts. Mars in Aries lowers our impulse control and shortens our patience. If any situation becomes volatile, get out of there and let the air clear.
Friday is a bit dreamy and risky under a sensitive Pisces moon, but relationships can feel out of sync. Don’t get stuck in the past; those old patterns will probably heal best by inscribing healthier versions.
People’s moods grow more impatient over the weekend as the moon enters Aries, loaning us both energy and willfulness. The planets tell us to hurry up and wait on Sunday. We may want to push forward but have difficulty seeing where we’re going as Mercury appears to hold still. Ordinary conversations and technologies will need our extra care.
Momentum begins to build under an earthy Taurus moon if we can patiently get organized and get our ducks in a row. This can be a sybaritic time to work on the land or indulge in the deliciousness of summer; at the same time, the landscape of history activates as the sun opposes Pluto and Saturn and we see the consequences of our actions.
FRIDAY, JULY 10: We can feel soft and easy, or easily overwhelmed, as the Pisces moon conjuncts Neptune this morning. If old emotional triggers tweak us, our job is to stay in the present and rewire old pathways. Tonight, the moon enters Aries and brings determination, enthusiasm, and rebellion. Make wise choices.
SATURDAY, JULY 11: Move with care through the swirling and sometimes disruptive energy. Try to rush and accidents can proliferate as the Aries moon conjunct Mars. Laugh at the slapstick and the delays. Let life be a dance: step into spirit, share the heart, and splash in the water.
SUNDAY, JULY 12: This is a tricky day. Take the time to respond to all challenges thoughtfully. Spin in place. Expect frustrations where there’s a push to make things happen. Intuition or vision can give us hints about our next steps as the sun trines perceptive Neptune, but we have boulders to clear first.
MONDAY, JULY 13: Mercury gives us a green light once we wrangle logistics into place: file information, sort bills, and deal with the practical stuff as the moon squares Saturn and enters stabilizing Taurus. Notice what needs to be fixed or what feelings need healing and do it.
TUESDAY, JULY 14: Feel the unusual bounty as the sun opposes Jupiter. This could be a garden of zucchini or amount to a lot of problems. If beloveds are distracted by their internal processes, feed from summer’s fruit and be patient.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 15: Some event, mood, or dream calls us to be our biggest selves. Don’t listen to a whisper of insufficiency. We are just where we need to be, but we have work to do. Many people are dealing with deeper issues than they share; honor the bigger work behind each person’s eyes. Avoid people who become controlling when insecure.
THURSDAY, JULY 16: We’re more talkative under a verbal Gemini moon and can talk out recent conundrums. Some people can work through recent problems; others need to take a break and restore humor and connection. Work with people at their comfort levels. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.