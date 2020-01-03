We’re heading into a competent but potentially difficult few weeks. At the moment, we have five planets in Capricorn, with a major conjunction between Saturn and Pluto arriving in mid-January; Capricorn’s symbol is a mer-goat, a creature that can dive down deep for a dream and then walk that dream up to mountaintops. With a vision, this Capricorn energy can help us make things happen.
Capricorn on its high note calls us to do the right thing and be honorable. If we’re not connected to those senses of honor and respect, the Capricorn energy can substitute ambition and manipulation. We need clear goals, so ask big questions about the purpose of our lives. Mental Mercury now conjuncts expansive Jupiter, and the sun approaches Saturn and Pluto, all in Capricorn. Mars has just entered relaxed and freewheeling Sagittarius, which can soften seriousness with a sense of humor and honesty. We may be able to let go of some frustration, but we still have places to go.
As the weekend begins, a feisty Aries encourages us to jump into a debate. The moon enters earthier Taurus on Saturday and encourages some self-care and personal organization through Monday morning. The moon enters talkative Gemini Monday through Wednesday, which encourages us to have meetings, make a point, and get the word out.
Midweek, our imaginations are given a boost as the sun and Venus sextile creative Neptune. Plans can help us find a way out of difficult situations. This is a gentle aspect; the door is cracked open, but we have to choose to engage our imaginations.
Friday, Jan. 3: Make it happen. People are tactlessly honest but more willing to compromise as Mars enter Sagittarius. Make use of friendly impatience this morning. Choose power struggles carefully in late afternoon as the moon squares serious Saturn and Pluto. Tonight, break out the last of the holiday goodies.
Saturday, Jan. 4: Get comfortable as the moon enters earthy Taurus. This afternoon, a restless moon-Uranus conjunction can inspire an urge to reorganize other people’s lives. Enjoy a spontaneous willingness to try something different, whether that’s food or a revolution. Evening could waft camaraderie and bonhomie as the moon trines expansive Jupiter.
Sunday, Jan. 5: Work with practical magic. Fix, improve, organize, cuddle, plan, and manifest. Mid-afternoon could bring a minor disagreement; our willful enthusiasm might take us in opposite directions, but an easy rhythm returns if we offer acceptance.
Monday, Jan. 6: Bring this earthy wave to work. People want to see progress on what’s recently been set in motion. Morning is productive, we may lose focus this afternoon. The conversation picks up toward dinnertime as the moon heads into verbal Gemini.
Tuesday, Jan. 7: Catch people at a moment of indecision. Encourage them to explore options concerning recent obstacles. Be careful around transportation or sudden movements in a rush midday as the moon opposes Mars. Keep the conversation flowing tonight.
Wednesday, Jan. 8: Our imaginations and intuition get a boost as Mercury sextiles intuitive and creative Neptune. We can just get lost in a daydream or harness this imagination to create or solve a problem. Just use it consciously; otherwise, we can see what we want to see rather than what’s really there.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Whether the issues are old or new, emotional matters stir up new complications as the moon enters Cancer. We can get really defensive where comments or experiences tap dance on old wounds. Go lightly with criticism, and be generous with reassurance. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.