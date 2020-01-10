We need to clarify our intentions this week. The planets start a new 38-year cycle as Saturn and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn on Sunday. What we begin now will set up the rhythm for our work, structures, and power dynamics — which are all Saturn and Pluto issues — for the next 38-year cycle.
So let’s think about how we want our work to peak in 15 to 20 years when Saturn and Pluto oppose and create the full moon of this aspect. This conjunction is a potentially competent aspect that can work for us if we have healthy goals. The present political entanglements in the Middle East are an example of a potential snarling train wreck of willful action taken without a clear map. The cycle we are just finishing began in November 1982, during the Reagan era. It hit its peak in the Saturn-Pluto opposition of September 2001. Let us set clear and healthy goals for this next cycle, then back them up with action.
The week ends on Friday with a blast of defensive genius under a lunar eclipse in self-protective Cancer. Instead of being prickly with one another, let’s see if we can find ways to make each other feel safer and at home.
Over the weekend, an outgoing Leo moon can help us come back to ourselves. On Sunday, Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto conjunct exactly; it’s time to state intentions clearly and listen carefully to what others state as theirs. On Monday, Venus enters Pisces and our feelings sensitize.
Midweek, we may need to wrestle with frustrations. Use delays as a chance to look for the flaws in a plan. It will save work in the long run. On Wednesday, a Libra moon helps soften our feelings, and Venus sextiles Uranus and encourages social and creative curiosity. Mercury enters communal Aquarius on Thursday to support collaborative action.
Friday, Jan. 10: The mood is competent and emotional. Momentum builds where we have a clear plan as the moon waxes full in Cancer. We can heal or re-up for another cycle. Electrical implements act erratically. Go lightly with criticism and help one another deal with the world as it is now.
Saturday, Jan. 11: Take care of relationships and have a moment of joy; build resilience in a tough week. People need to feel seen and appreciated under the Leo moon. Brainstorm plans for the future.
Sunday, Jan. 12: Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto all conjunct exactly in Capricorn, a pivotal point in history. We can use this consciously to set healthy intentions. Review the lessons of the last 38-year cycle, and amplify them within the heart. Set new patterns and new work into motion.
Monday, Jan. 13: Don’t worry, just act. Put recent decisions into action as the moon enters competent Virgo. Feelings soften as Venus enters Pisces midday, and we may be called upon for an act of radical compassion.
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Peer through some confusion or sleepiness this morning as the moon opposes dreamy Neptune. Sanely and safely work around frustrations in the late afternoon as Mars semi-squares Pluto. Use caution around mechanical difficulties.
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Feed love in a busy week; make tender touches while the moon enters Libra and Venus sextiles Uranus. Let art and music feed and refresh the soul. These aspects feed the potential of diplomatic solution, if we choose to use them.
Thursday, Jan. 16: Mental Mercury enters communal Aquarius: Look to the group, listen to the buzz, and see how working as a team can help ease a situation. Overnight burdens weigh on us. Honor the emotions as they flow through, but get fresh news before making any decisions. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.