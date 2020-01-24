This Friday morning, a new moon and Mercury, both in Aquarius, call us to start a new cycle in our relationship to our respective tribes. We’re asked to investigate how we relate to that larger group and balance our individual needs with theirs.
January began with a once-in-38-year Saturn-Pluto conjunction that challenged authority figures. We honor the good ones leaving and wave goodbye to the oppressive ones. But in its wake, many people are being asked to take on the next level of responsibility in their work or family dynamics. Let’s look around and see where we need to step forward.
This week, with our focus on the bigger picture, our camaraderie may feel easier than our more intimate relationships as Venus in sensitive Pisces squares Mars in Sagittarius. We can feel this square internally, through conflicting emotions, or between ourselves and others as needs and habits collide. Just let everyone be exactly where they are.
On Sunday, as the moon enters Pisces, our feelings sensitize, but our interpersonal signals get foggy. We may need to process old emotions through Tuesday, as both Venus and the moon conjunct imaginative Neptune in Pisces and Mars squares Neptune.
With these Neptunian motions, we may long for more beauty in our lives. It helps to just be honest and speak up for what we need. Mars is in frank Sagittarius, and personal negotiations may be easier than we think. As the moon enters Aries on Wednesday, it encourages more enthusiastic, potentially aggressive energy.
Friday, Jan. 24: The new moon in Aquarius asks us to review our relationships, adjust, and start a new cycle. Look for intriguing public statements of intention. We may not be intimate this evening but can deeply appreciate camaraderie at the corner pub.
Saturday, Jan. 25: Collaboration is highlighted today. If we feel like our ideas are included in the solution, we will be more cooperative. People can be philosophically fascinating but interpersonally oblivious. Take a break from humans and spend time with animals.
Sunday, Jan. 26: Community obligations can weigh us down. If we remember that it’s our choice to engage, the burden feels lighter. Feelings sensitize during late afternoon as the moon enters Pisces and Venus squares Mars. Everyone may need personal attention without heavy expectations. If needs clash, listen carefully, but don’t try to fix one another.
Monday, Jan. 27: The mood is creative, dreamy, and intuitive for Monday morning, but also slightly cranky. Be nice to one another. Rein in emotional projections. Use this creative influx to engage divination or spiritual practice, brainstorm solutions or visualize designs, as Venus conjuncts Neptune in Pisces.
Tuesday, Jan. 28: We can feel emotional crosscurrents and conflicting needs on this complex day. Our desires may be frustrated by confusing circumstances as Mars squares Neptune. But look for an opportunity to release old anger or frustrations. Something once craved is no longer a goal.
Wednesday, Jan. 29: A fresh, brash wind clears the dust and helps us to speak our minds and get on with it. Don’t be reflexively stubborn or expect people to apologize for what they want; however, hold the ground where needed. Make only healthy concessions.
Thursday, Jan. 30: Look for outspoken opposition and cheerful progress. People don’t want to hear complaints; they want to hear what we’re going to do about it as the Aries moon trines Mars. People are restless, and kids and animals don’t want to sit still. Move first and concentrate later. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.