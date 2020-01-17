What was set in motion over the last few weeks still echoes and calls for action. But with less major action you may have less excitement this week; instead of more being heaped upon our plates, we get a chance to work on what is already here.
If we’ve recently begun a new phase of our work or a new chapter of self-perception, let’s follow up this week. If world events call us to get involved, let’s find like minds and do so. The sun, Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter are all still in Capricorn, providing energy that loves a clear goal or can leave us worried. The worry can be cranked up with the nervous energy underlining this week as mental Mercury squares Uranus, although that aspect also helps us think outside the box.
As the weekend begins, a serious Scorpio moon encourages us to consider the politics of our spirituality and the spirituality of our politics. We may need to spend some time alone on Friday and Saturday, then feel the energy shift as the sun enters Aquarius and the moon enters Sagittarius, helping us activate and travel. On Monday our hearts can ache, as gentle Venus in Pisces forms a challenging aspect to both Pluto and Saturn. Be kind with one another. It’s better to radically love without enabling bad behavior in others.
The nervous energy stays active midweek as the sun squares Uranus. A competent Capricorn moon encourages us to stop complaining, start fixing, and try new answers. Compassion and efficiency can work together.
Friday, Jan. 17: Communication and transportation could get screwy this morning as Mercury challenges foggy Neptune. It’ll be worth the effort to connect early on: people are open, even if they aren’t quite sure where they’re going. The moon enters private Scorpio before noon, and people grow more guarded, focused, and impatient. Plans change at midafternoon as the moon squares Uranus, but the mood softens tonight.
Saturday, Jan. 18: Expect the unexpected as Mercury squares Uranus. Be willing to change mind-sets or incorporate new information; don’t throw the old out, just adjust. Break the routine.
Sunday, Jan. 19: The Scorpio moon encourages contemplation and meditation this morning. Feel the urge to reconnect; get out and about this afternoon as the moon enters outgoing Sagittarius. Check in on world news and faraway friends. Accidental truths can slip through while we’re joking; a good laugh can heal tensions, but honor privacy boundaries.
Monday, Jan. 20: A direct, competent, straightforward mood this morning encourages honest conversation even when it might hurt feelings. Concerns with aesthetics or events that tug at heartstrings can accidentally challenge relationships; process feelings where they belong, not just where they’re easy to dump.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: An aimless mood can make it challenging to work. Check in on people, have meetings, and nurture relationships. Help everyone get on the same page. Make progress on last week’s work rather than starting something new.
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Peer through fuzzy thinking this morning as the sun challenges confusing Neptune. Our industriousness picks up this afternoon as the moon enters Capricorn, though a nervous discontent can make it hard to stay on track as the sun squares restless Uranus.
Thursday, Jan. 23: Get serious instead of grim, as the Capricorn moon conjuncts Saturn and Pluto and reminds us of mortality. Find seriously productive ways to manage concerns. Collaboration is highlighted, but watch for manipulation. Stay sensitive to one another no matter how busy, as we need to feel held by our chosen family. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
