On Sunday we mark winter’s halfway point, when Persephone begins to walk toward the upper worlds and when beans were traditionally started in the kivas. It’s also a traditional day for animal auguries of all types. Let’s be curious about what animals cross our paths as Venus sextiles Pluto, which asks for acts of affection and compassion.
Throughout the week, our attention is drawn to world health and community relationships, as the sun and Mercury are in farsighted Aquarius. The mood will generally be feisty, with vulnerable undertones.
On a more fundamental level we’re dealing with an ongoing yearlong seismic shift of structures and systems as Saturn and Pluto continue their conjunction, although it’s past its peak. The rumbling shift of political systems and family dynamics calls us all to step up to our responsibilities. Both Venus and Mars are interacting with sensitive, dreamy Neptune this week, which may leave us feeling vulnerable to germs and invasive attitudes. Rest well this weekend. The moon heads into earthy Taurus late on Friday and encourages us to get comfortable and take care of business.
The mood gets less stubborn but more sensitive as the moon enters nervy Gemini while mental Mercury enters subtle Pisces on Monday. The Gemini moon tempts us to multitask; instead, do one thing at a time. Stay rested and well-fed. Midweek, Mercury forms a friendly sextile to change-maker Uranus, helping us adapt to shifting circumstances.
Friday, Jan. 31: Work around potentially tough news or grumpy attitudes this morning as the moon squares Saturn and Pluto. It’ll take extra willpower to stay on track midday. Work may not quite gel until later, when the moon enters Taurus and helps us put ideas into form. Evening calls for comfort foods.
Saturday, Feb. 1: The energy encourages steady practicality amid emotional distractions. We may need to process a month’s worth of feelings or concerns as Venus sextiles Pluto. Tonight, art, sharing, and spiritual experiences help liberate the soul as the moon trines Jupiter.
Sunday, Feb. 2: Notice the groundhog’s shadow, the directions in which the birds fly, and the actions of pets. Bittersweet emotions can resonate through the day; conversations spin in circles but still warm our hearts as Mercury semi-squares Jupiter. Tonight, get organized for the week ahead.
Monday, Feb. 3: The mood becomes more flexible and nervy — even potentially anxious — as the moon enters talkative Gemini while Mercury enters sensitive Pisces. We may feel less certain about our paths and aware of more options, and we could second-guess some recent decision. Notice the possibilities and look forward, not back. Old friends and familiar habits can stabilize the mood as Venus sextiles Saturn later on.
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Get the conversation flowing this morning. Don’t be overwhelmed by a flood of new information, just sift through it for what’s needed. During a confusing patch right after lunch, straighten out minor misunderstandings or they can lead to an argument later; people get grumpy when worried as the moon opposes Mars.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Be open to a change of mind as Mercury sextiles Uranus. In the morning, call a politician or broach a tough subject with real facts. People grow self-protective when the moon enters Cancer this afternoon and they can hear criticism in any question. Conversation warms tonight if we voice our appreciation.
Thursday, Feb. 6: Old scar tissue aches and old troubles whisper. In the name of comfort, we can spend too much, over-speak, or overindulge as the moon opposes Jupiter at midday. People will appreciate a caring overture; check in on friends and clients who need extra care. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
