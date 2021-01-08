Dynamic changes are in the works. Three planets change signs: Mars left Aries after six irascible months and entered Taurus yesterday, mental Mercury enters collaborative Aquarius, and Venus enters pragmatic Capricorn today. All this helps our moods calm down, our stubbornness decrease, and our minds open.
Venus and Mars are now in a trine for the next few weeks in practical and sensual earth signs, which encourage compassionate action, cuddling, and camaraderie. They can soften the other tough planetary dances ahead. Let’s show that we love one another by what we do, not just what we say.
As the weekend begins, Mercury forms an irritating square to opinionated Mars. As the moon is in Scorpio, watch the accusations fly. The moon shifts to more lighthearted Sagittarius over the weekend as Mercury conjuncts thoughtful Saturn, which helps us get organized.
Early next week, a Capricorn new moon encourages work that has a beginning, middle, and end. Climb the foothills to reach the Himalayas. Our nerves wind up as Mercury squares electrical Uranus. It will feel much more comfortable if we have some clear plans in place.
Some frustrations creep in midweek as Mars squares Saturn. Delays could help build solid foundations for the work ahead. Remember to tend relationships through all this.
Some tension on the big screen peaks on Thursday; the sun conjuncts Pluto while Uranus turns direct. We may see turbulent waters. Afterward, societal and personal changes that got put on hold this summer can now build momentum.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8: Emotional determination and a curious theoretical pondering commence under a focused Scorpio moon and as Mercury and Venus change signs. A sharp-edged conversation instigates debate, and small accidents proliferate, as Mercury squares Mars. Choose to release resentment and focus on the future.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9: Morning brings a better mood — more off-the-cuff honesty — as the moon enters Sagittarius. Without making light of problems, use humor to broach difficult subjects, and find joy in one another’s company.
SUNDAY, JAN. 10: Spiritual practice is favored on this inefficient, dreamy day. Our moods may be off, and it is easy to walk in circles. Go hiking or rest on this spacey day as Mercury semi-squares Neptune.
MONDAY, JAN. 11: Jump in with great ideas as a Capricorn moon encourages organized clarity. Some people may be pushy if they hold the illusion that someone stands in their way, but we can put our compassion and creative ideas into action instead. Nervous energy cranks up tonight.
TUESDAY, JAN. 12: Mercury squares eccentric Uranus, which can bring out the erratic sides in us. It’s a good day to let go of outdated assumptions and investigate what changes can really help. Be ready to implement them over the next few days after the new Capricorn moon this evening.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13: Touch base with your team and encourage good leaders. Do what needs to be done on this serious and charismatic day. A frustrating but potentially productive Mars square of Saturn can make it hard to get all our horses heading forward but adds muscle to our plans when we can. Allies may surprise us as Venus trines Uranus.
THURSDAY, JAN. 14: Morning can feel unsettled, and mortality brushes the headlines as the sun conjuncts Pluto. Some clutter clears and allows us to see farther ahead. It can be tempting to make radical decisions. Make sure they’re on target, not reactive. Choose to be fully alive and grateful for every breath. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
