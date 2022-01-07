We need something to do this month. With the sun, Venus, and Pluto in industrious, goal-oriented Capricorn, we can accomplish a lot in the weeks ahead if we get organized now. Mercury in collaborative Aquarius approaches a conjunction with organized Saturn at the end of the week, then turns retrograde Jan. 14 for three weeks and briefly slows us down. We may need to reconsider our plans before we build momentum. Mars in Sagittarius squares Neptune on Tuesday which can help us recognize that our priorities may have changed. We need to let go of an outdated goal to envision a new way forward.
We can use this week to reevaluate our direction and sketch out plans if we’re willing to stay flexible and adjust as complications arise. While some plans may not materialize until February, we’ll feel better between now and then if we have maps, strategies, and places to explore.
This weekend, retrograde Venus conjuncts the sun in Capricorn to begin a 10-month tour as our morning star. This conjunction can tempt us to manipulate another’s life as a sign of affection but calls us to instead look in our hearts to know what we feel and how this affects our decisions and behavior.
As the week ends, our energy wanes as we dream or drift under a sensitive Pisces moon. An active Aries moon kicks in on Friday night and helps us redirect our energy. Early next week, a Taurus moon brings steady endurance; toward the end of the week, a verbal Gemini moon helps us get our ducks in a row for Mercury retrograde.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7: Friday starts dreamy, passive, or confusing as the moon conjuncts Neptune in Pisces but begins to clarify by midafternoon. Energy and irritability crank up tonight as the moon enters Aries. Keep the chip off your shoulder. Act rather than react.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8: Whom and what do you care about? We can try to keep ourselves busy so as not to deal with an important emotional truth. The sun-Venus conjunction wants us to look into our hearts, listen on all levels, and be honest with ourselves.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9: Early morning grumpiness or a clash of needs can smooth out if we work or laugh together in a common project as the Aries moon clashes with the sun and Venus but forms a supportive trine to Mars. Feelings deepen tonight and offer an opportunity for potentially healing conversations.
MONDAY, JAN. 10: A steady pace can solve many ills this morning under an enduring Taurus moon. Offer reassurance rather than arguments and help people dwell in their self-worth rather than engage in an emotional tug-of-war. Tonight, the sun sextiles Neptune and encourages an easing dreaminess.
TUESDAY, JAN. 11: Notice both a call for change and resistance to that change as the Taurus moon conjuncts Uranus. Think about the minimum necessary adjustments needed and start there. Be willing to release an old certainty or anger and save the fallow ground for new seed as determined Mars squares dissolving Neptune.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12: On this practical, sensual, stubborn day, let’s be careful where we dig in our heels and make sure it’s useful. Tonight, when the moon enters Gemini, get people talking; process, catch up, and sketch out flexible plans.
THURSDAY, JAN. 13: Complete and communicate. Mercury slows down to retrograde tonight, so proceed with care and determination. Reach out, make calls, have meetings. Tend to business as the verbal Gemini moon trines Mercury and Saturn.
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.