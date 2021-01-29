Welcome to the center point of winter, Groundhog Day, when animal auguries beckon spring forward. It’s a week to ask ourselves what’s been working for us and what we need to do this spring to turn our ships in a good direction. The sun, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn are all in philosophical Aquarius and asked these questions, while Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks and sends us back to review.
A Mercury retrograde encourages us to look back, catch up on personal agendas, and reconnect with important people from our past. While it’s a good time to investigate what really did occur, don’t waste time resenting the past. We have work to do. Engage all Mercury retrograde survival skills: check for misunderstandings, confirm timing, follow through on important paperwork, and make sure emails go to the right person.
We can get klutzy while Mercury is in retrograde — particularly this week, as active Mars and erratic Uranus square those planets in Aquarius. Pay extra attention to situational awareness.
As the weekend begins, our hearts may feel heavy from some run-in with life and death in the time of COVID as Venus conjuncts Pluto. Over the weekend, we may feel pushed to hurry up and wait as the Virgo moon loads up our to-do lists. Actually, it’s time to hold still and engage in self-care as Mercury turns retrograde. Early next week, a friendly Libra moon can encourage us to be helpful and laugh at the glitches. Be prepared to make some tricky decisions that can allow progress toward another option.
On Wednesday, people can get a little snarky and suspicious as the moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus and Mars. Everybody wants change but won’t agree on what that means. A quiet moment alone can do a world of good.
FRIDAY, JAN. 29: Emotions run strong, and we are deeply aware of what’s missing as Venus conjuncts Pluto under an expressive Leo moon. It’s important to keep working anyway and clearing the decks. Wrangle details, send memos, and pencil in plans for the future.
SATURDAY, JAN. 30: The moon enters industrious Virgo and finds chores for us. But we may need to hold still and take care of ourselves as Mercury turns retrograde. The afternoon is more active, if klutzy, as the moon trines Mars. Have some small things to work on to survive mistakes.
SUNDAY, JAN. 31: Our thinking is foggy and movements are inefficient this morning as the moon opposes Neptune. Engage in meditation or a short retreat in a spiritual space. Rest in a profound and personal way.
MONDAY, FEB. 1: An irritable, potentially explosive sun-Mars square this morning makes stubborn confrontations likely. But we can channel irritability in good directions with heart and effort. The moon enters fair-minded Libra, and Venus enters collaborative Aquarius. We’ll want to do good even if our tail twitches.
TUESDAY, FEB. 2: Happy Groundhog Day! Time to plant seeds indoors. The Libra moon trines the sun and brings a more buoyant mood. The evening grows cloudy as the moon squares Pluto and enters Scorpio.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3: It becomes too easy to resent past actions as the Scorpio moon squares Venus and Saturn. Don’t withhold love or affection. Instead, notice how we’re in this together and lend support.
THURSDAY, FEB. 4: Arguments are not easily resolved. Instead of arguing, take turns and listen. Talk philosophy, policy, and mission statements, then leave individuals alone for the moment. If irritability sprouts, get a moment alone and take responsibility for the mood. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
