Let’s work on our bucket list and think of all the wonderful things we want to do and accomplish and heal in the world before we leave. Our minds will tend to get morbid this weekend as Mercury conjuncts Pluto, and we might as well use it constructively. Pluto doesn’t want us to just get depressed but to be fully alive in the face of life’s challenges.
Mercury, Venus, and Mars are now in Capricorn, encouraging us to show and feel love best by helping one another in a concrete and pragmatic way. Be competent, not manipulative, and ask the same of others around you. If feeling depressed, find one place where progress can be made — a drawer, a file, a seed catalog — and start there, then work outwards. Or if truly stuck, practice patience and celebrate any improvement made on the patience itself.
Toward the end of the week make life a meditation in stillness. Snafus, sensitive feelings, and misperceptions can pile up as the moon enters sensitive Pisces. Mercury turns direct on Thursday night, but the fog clears up soon.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28: On this bittersweet and productive day we may wrestle with some honest if uncomfortable reality as Mercury conjuncts Pluto. This difficult reality may be temporary — it does not necessarily predict the future — but we need to deal with it now. A positive Sagittarius moon can loan us resilience and help us make the most of the present moment.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29: The moon enters Capricorn, conjuncts Mars, and challenges us to deal with our own personal work. Do not push relationship issues; the more you push the tighter they get. Give beloveds room and love and the problems will begin to unwind on their own.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30: On this tricky, strategic, sometimes uncomfortable day, the mood is competent, but we deal with potholes as the sun squares erratic Uranus. The discomfort can help us prioritize what needs to be done next. What starts now may be more about rehashing the past and stepping into the future.
MONDAY, JAN. 31: Although we may not be feeling personally introspective, let’s contemplate our place in the community, team, and global ecosystem. What do we think we should feel, how do we actually feel, and what do we do about the difference between as the sun and moon conjunct in Aquarius at 10:45 p.m.?
TUESDAY, FEB. 1: Don’t slip on the ice; take each step thoughtfully and carefully, both on the sidewalk and in more ephemeral decisions. Move consciously, ask for clarification, and avoid assumptions. Read the fine print and make sure the details are in line with the intention.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2: Feelings are sensitive and words are easily misconstrued which can be a delicate mix. Although work pushes us, our emotions may feel too soft and permeable to handle the hard stuff as the moon enters sensitive Pisces and conjuncts expansive Jupiter. Respect others’ boundaries.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3: The day could bring a pivot point. We need to stay flexible and ready to think big and shift and adjust our plans and attitudes. But take a deep breath, stay in the moment, and avoid initiating new action until next week as the sun conjuncts serious Saturn. Mercury appears to hold still and turns direct tonight. ◀
Contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins at roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.