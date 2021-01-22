This next week runs like an action movie. Our society’s adrenaline is still pumping, and we’re ready for a big change as Jupiter, a planet symbolic of our temper that expands whatever it touches, now squares Mars.
These energizing aspects give us a green light to leap forward on many projects — though we may have to also clean up or complete old work as Mercury turns retrograde on Jan. 30. Because misunderstandings increase as Mercury slows down to turn retrograde, it’s particularly important that we check our facts before we run with that green light.
Over this next week, the stars tell us to come to a new understanding about how serious this next phase of our work may be as the sun conjuncts Saturn on Sunday. Saturn in Aquarius reminds us to feel the power of diversity and complexity on a good day and beware of a mob on a bad day.
Expect some wildcards in the deck early next week. Feel the restless call for change or resistance to change as the sun squares Uranus.
The week ends on a bittersweet note, both deep in feelings and aware of the world’s dangers and loss, as Venus conjuncts Pluto. But it also ends with a sense of hope or philosophical perspective as the sun also conjuncts forward-thinking Jupiter on Thursday.
FRIDAY, JAN. 22: Patiently and consistently clear up misunderstandings and clean up problems as the steadying Taurus moon trines Pluto. Our nerves could use some comfort tonight, but we may also need to wrestle with a pugnacious streak. Choose fights carefully.
SATURDAY, JAN. 23: The mood may be strangely competitive and energized but off-centered after a potentially restless night under a busy Gemini moon and while Mars squares Jupiter. This mood propels us if we have a heartwarming purpose; otherwise, it can leave us out of sorts. Expect some real acting out in the collective psyche. Tonight, savor work accomplished as the sun conjuncts thoughtful Saturn.
SUNDAY, JAN. 24: Engage in important discussions as the verbal Gemini moon and Mercury trine air signs. Tell stories and release tension by talking, but keep heads connected to hearts. In this month of turning points, so much needs to shared and so many options considered to find a good way forward.
MONDAY, JAN. 25: We can move into a self-protective mode as the moon enters Cancer and Venus approaches Pluto. If we feel pressured to make decisions around safety and health, be specific but not fearful. Comfort softens hearts; criticism hardens them.
TUESDAY, JAN. 26: Gears shift, policies are implemented, and change manifests. But a few wildcards also show up in the deck as the sun squares erratic Uranus. We may be impatient for evolution but need to accept where we are so that we can find the steps needed to get where we want to be. A break in routine is necessary; move furniture around and get a fresh perspective.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27: Some bit of tough news can remind us that we still have a long haul ahead as the moon opposes Venus and Pluto. We may need to come to terms with the news and make accommodations. Tonight, it would feel really good to laugh and not take ourselves and our problems so seriously as the moon enters Leo.
THURSDAY, JAN. 28: Serious dreams overnight can bring discomfort with the status quo as the moon squares Uranus. Some event may trigger old memories as Venus conjuncts Pluto. Let it bring a healing awareness, a chance to let feelings flow. Connect with compassion. Spaciousness and fresh hope arise as the sun conjuncts Jupiter tonight.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
