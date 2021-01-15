Vulnerability and belligerence, friendship and service: These are all undertones of this week, along with restless change and strong opinions. Everybody is discussing politics, philosophy, and their theories on what happened or will happen as we prepare for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Inauguration Day. Mental Mercury in Aquarius also conjuncts prolific Jupiter as the weekend begins.
It can be easier to talk about the world’s condition than our personal feelings. Layers of ambient anxiety, excitement, and concern about the future can leave us vulnerable. The result: an insurrection amplified by two change-inducing Uranus aspects, as Jupiter squares electrifying Uranus on Sunday and macho Mars conjuncts Uranus Wednesday.
The two planets that symbolize our emotional environment, Venus and Mars, now trine from grounded earth signs, which offer emotional ballast and support in this crazy time. It also adds determination, attraction, and substance to what we do. We do not merely want words. We want to feel it.
Collaboration begins Friday under an Aquarius moon, but don’t expect much introspection. The moon then enters sensitive Pisces for the weekend and asks us to catch up with our feelings. Get grounded.
Energy and pugnaciousness return as the moon enters feisty Aries Monday through Wednesday. By midweek, that Mars-Uranus conjunction throws us wildcards and brings the potential for a real shift. Stay on target. We will be able to see farther into the new chapter soon after.
FRIDAY, JAN. 15: This morning, the world grabs our attention. We may want to process with like minds, for better or worse. Later, the moon enters sensitive Pisces and can swamp us with world-weariness. Let’s honor tenderness tonight.
SATURDAY, JAN. 16: Ambient tensions may build in the headlines. We can nurture personal relationships as the sensitive Pisces moon trines Venus and calls for a hug. Tonight, we need some magic or time out.
SUNDAY, JAN. 17: Let’s check our facts this morning. Overnight, wild dreams and leaky psyches can leave us fogged out or uncertain as the moon conjuncts Neptune. The emotional Pisces moon encourages us to keep safe and cozy while a Uranus-Jupiter square paradoxically lowers impulse control.
MONDAY, JAN. 18: Engage plans and do the work as the moon enters energized Aries. Stay aware of but not distracted by big events on the world stage. Watch that impulse control, and think through the consequences of actions. Avoid conflict unless it’s essential; sparks fly easily. Be prepared to hold steady.
TUESDAY, JAN. 19: Politics cranks on full for the next two days as the sun enters Aquarius and approaches serious Saturn. We are so impatient for change, though what that means can be different for each one of us. Personal relationships can get easily frayed in the exchange, so take good care of one another.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20: Morning stays difficult. It may be hard to get clear information as the Aries moon squares Pluto, and this could instigate a last-minute kerfuffle. A few hours after the inauguration, notice a palpable shift of energy and a hunger for stabilizing change. Still, wildcards can surprise us throughout the night as the moon enters determined Taurus.
THURSDAY, JAN. 21: The moon conjuncts Uranus and Mars overnight and can leave us unsettled, so let’s scan the landscape this morning and note the changes. Many plans that have been put on hold for months now get a green light after that Mars-Uranus conjunction. Pick up the threads and weave the future. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
