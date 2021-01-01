As 2021 begins, the planets ask us to think about what philosophy guides us, and what our personal and collective responsibilities are. Jupiter and Saturn, the two arbiters of social consciousness, were conjunct in Aquarius in December. This initiated a new 20-year cycle. But a square in change-inducing Uranus several times this year sets the tone.
Aquarius calls us to expand our horizons, but this can abstract us from our real feelings. To bring out Aquarius’ gift, we need to observe what’s really happening. This Aquarius lineup demands that we incorporate multiple points of view to develop a healthy, flexible philosophy that pulls us out of the pettiness of the single story.
The new year kick-starts this metamorphosis, as motivating Mars approaches an exciting, even revolutionary conjunction with change-maker Uranus on Inauguration Day. That shift leans toward Taurean stability but first catalyzes radical change as well as resistance.
This new year begins under a celebratory moon in Leo and as Mercury sextiles Neptune. With Neptune talking, we may be tempted with extra sweets and alcohol but can also rest deeply and dream big.
On Sunday and Monday, an industrious Virgo moon encourages us to make personal decisions about how we want to clean up our acts. We’re not done with serious matters. We may get new evidence of the fallout from 2020 on Monday as Mercury conjuncts Pluto. We have major cleanup and reorganization to do, and we have the astrological support to do so.
FRIDAY, JAN. 1: Wander in a haze, wake up slowly, and dream about the future. Be slow and gentle off the mark this morning as thoughtful Mercury sextiles creative Neptune early on. The mood may be both hopeful and foreboding. We may realize how much there is to do later on, but we don’t have to tackle it all at once.
SATURDAY, JAN. 2: The expressive Leo moon forms a lovely grand trine with Venus and Mars, which is good for romance, relationships, and creativity. Renew and reinvent something wonderful within the home, a relationship, or life. The moon enters Virgo tonight and nudges us to actually clean up our acts.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3: Make resolutions, sketch out the future. Health is on the front burner; contemplate what changes can be made for personal or national health-related issues. Let’s make resolutions for ourselves and not for those people nearby. Offer encouragement instead.
MONDAY, JAN. 4: The mood is both generally cooperative and intensely serious; Mercury conjuncts Pluto and marks both endings and beginnings. Battles we’ve engaged in over the last year come to a head over the next few days. Expect heaviness around the past but energy and competence for future plans. The hardest place to be will be in the present moment, but that’s where the magic happens.
TUESDAY, JAN. 5: Get the work done. Tie up the past and get started on the future as the Libra moon trines both Saturn and Jupiter. The mood is friendly, but people still don’t want their time wasted.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6: We can feel irritated as a desire to make everybody happy under the Libra moon competes with a Capricornian desire to accomplish. Later, the moon squares Mercury and Pluto and can stimulate clashes of opinions. Change is on the way, so have patience.
THURSDAY, JAN. 7: It’s a perfect day for temper tantrums. There’s a lot on our minds as a moody Scorpio moon opposes unexpected Uranus and active Mars; expect suspicion and potential backlash from recent decisions. Don’t waste this energy in a mood; instead, have something serious occupy your time. Important decisions beckon, but wait until they are ripe. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
