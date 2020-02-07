While inspiration and emotional impatience crank up this week, logistical capacities begin to slow down. Venus has just entered brash Aries to encourage emotional and creative bravery and call up the first wisps of spring fever. But just as the heat turns up in our hearts, Mercury adds sludge to our efficiency when it appears to slow down to turn retrograde from Feb. 16 to March 9.
The full Leo moon encourages us to live life on a grand scale. Whether we are demonstrating or processing, we need to express our feelings. Melodrama can be easier to deal with than real drama, but just because we exaggerate doesn’t mean there aren’t real feelings underneath.
Practicalities flood back in on Sunday, and anxiety can push us to get organized, as Mercury semi-squares Pluto under an industrious Virgo moon. Making lists can help us when our minds feel foggy; mental Mercury, now in intuitive Pisces, approaches Neptune, the arbiter of all things spiritual, liquid, and escapist.
The next few weeks are safe to engage the imagination fully. Dream about the future. Just know that we’ll be unusually ripe for the Neptunian tendency to be confused by our hopes and fears.
On Tuesday, the moon enters friendly, more relaxed Libra, and we begin Valentine’s season. Considers celebrating early because the moon enters focused Scorpio late on, which can lead to a musky — but not necessarily romantic — Valentine’s weekend ahead.
Friday, Feb. 7: Deal with some tough reality or stormy feelings early on as the moon opposes Saturn and Pluto. Gumption returns as Venus enters Aries and the moon enters Leo midday. A passionate response could add fuel to a fire. Camaraderie heals this evening, though nerves fray later on.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Contradictions lead to a full moon just after midnight. The mood is both self-indulgent and industrious. Share feelings and memories. It could be a fabulous night for comedy and the arts. Let’s put our drama in a creative space and avoid Shakespearean tragedy at home.
Sunday, Feb. 9: Emotions still ride high this morning. Feelings are mostly warm, but expect some occasional oppositional behavior under stress. Anxiety about next steps could pick up late afternoon as the moon enters Virgo. Let tensions flow through.
Monday, Feb. 10: Support the nerves this morning: We may feel like we drank too much coffee or went through a major journey after that full moon. Let everyone feel warmth and support before pushing them. Stay busy with smaller items and start clearing the decks.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: There’s a lot to do as the hard-working Virgo moon trines Saturn and Pluto this morning. Deadlines or other urgencies can stir up irritability midday. We become more emotionally intelligent in the late afternoon as the moon enters friendly Libra.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Even though we’re in a kinder mood, we may need to wrestle with obstreperous people, deal with depressive thoughts, or just wade through work, as Mercury semi-squares Saturn midday. If people get argumentative, don’t get distracted; stay on task and use this somewhat irritable efficiency to accomplish goals. Enjoy a warmer, more sociable, potentially romantic evening. Get out art supplies and make Valentines.
Thursday, Feb. 13: This creatively sociable day is good for class projects and collaborative meetings as the Libra moon trines the sun. The mood develops complex feelings around relationships as the moon enters Scorpio and opposes Uranus. Don’t be surprised by an unexpected shift of temperament. It’s not permanent; honor the emotional needs of the moment.
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com
