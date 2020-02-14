On this Valentine’s Day may our hearts be warm, may we share love with our community and deepen all soul-supportive relationships. Valentine’s Day is an idealistic Aquarian holiday: The sign brings our minds to community and our physical and metaphysical interconnectedness.
Aquarius also loves philosophical ideals, but over time, the ideal of romantic perfection on Valentine’s Day has been so inflated that it can hurt when we compare our lives to the ideal, rather than celebrating connection and caring where we find it. The tricky astrology of this week can exacerbate this problem.
Today’s intense moon in Scorpio hints of strong passions. Emotional Venus, now in Aries, heats up our feelings, while action-oriented Mars in freedom-loving Sagittarius offers cheerfulness along with a fear of feeling trapped. Mercury in sensitive Pisces turns retrograde on Sunday, which encourages poetic moments but can leave us fuzzy-headed; miscommunications can stimulate our insecurities unless we stay centered.
Let’s love our communities with a random act of kindness. For Valentine’s Day, instead of the usual dinner out, consider an interesting adventure.
The mood grows more spacious as the moon joins Mars in restless Sagittarius on Saturday night. Seriousness kicks in as Mars enters determined Capricorn and Mercury turns retrograde on Sunday. Our mercurial communications and perceptions get complicated for the next three weeks and will need extra attention. But this time is wonderful for anything that brings our minds to the past. Keep the heart open and speak from there.
Look for competent but potentially Machiavellian actions on Tuesday as the moon joins Mars, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn in ambitious Capricorn.
On Thursday, expansive Jupiter sextiles idealistic Neptune and asks us to reconnect with our ideals and speak to the collective hope.
Friday, Feb. 14: The planets are in fierce places but supportively aspect one another, leaving us resonating with strong emotions and mixed signals. Don’t crowd anyone. Know that a heartfelt and respectful expression will be appreciated. Don’t force attitudes.
Saturday, Feb. 15: Timing won’t go as expected. We may need to listen to some inner muse when obligations try to pull us in another direction. Later, cooperation flows more comfortably. Tonight, the moon enters outspoken Sagittarius; dance, debate, or walk in the moonlight.
Sunday, Feb. 16: Let’s see if we can keep our sense of humor as the stars tell us to both hurry up and stop. Mars enters competent Capricorn, pushing us forward, while Mercury turns retrograde and slows us down. We need to be in the present moment as we speak and move.
Monday, Feb. 17: We have to move forward carefully as Mars trines Uranus for the next few days. Willpower is cranked up; misunderstandings come easily. Take actions based on what will work for the long haul.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: This is a strategic and political time, good for organizing and seeing the filaments of our actions in the big picture. But we might feel an unhealthy desire to manipulate our surroundings in order to affect the world, or have to deal with someone in that frame of mind. Stay centered.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Morning brings an efficient if uncomfortable mood. It can be hard to feel grateful amid the ambient nudging vibes. There’s more room to maneuver and more generosity of spirit by midday as the moon conjuncts Jupiter. Get the teams moving in a good direction.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Early morning aspects can leave our hearts aching, but that shifts as the moon enters Aquarius and imbues hopefulness. The past gives us a clue about a present conundrum. Look for the last time this problem was solved for information. ◀
