Let’s turn up the volume on our situational awareness this week. We need to stay aware of what’s around us and who we’re dealing with as the sun, retrograde Mercury, and Neptune dance together in sensitive Pisces. Otherwise, the situation can become confusing.
Underneath this drifting sensitive energy, our feelings can be supercharged. Venus in feisty Aries and Mars in competent Capricorn turn up the emotional heat and ambition. Our emotional reactions trigger faster than our logic. Let’s verify information before reposting and make sure we really understand what another person means to say before we erupt.
This Mercury retrograde in Pisces can make us feel all squishy and permeable. It encourages spiritual retreats, creative processes, or holding our beloveds’ hands on a beautiful beach. Most of us will be too busy, as this Venus and Mars are really pushy and want us to get to work.
We can feel things strongly and urgently but not clearly. It can be so easy to get lost in our memories, particularly the painful ones, which, under these foggy conditions, we can project onto the future and get anxious about. Where we need to be is right here and right now.
On Friday, as the weekend begins, a sociable Aquarius moon helps us take things less personally as a decisive Mars-Uranus trine urges us to take action, though we have to supply the direction. Saturday starts off sociably, and then we get sensitized as the moon heads into Pisces. Our emotions can well up and pour forth.
A new moon in Pisces on Sunday can leave us vulnerable or help us release some old clogged emotions and begin a new cycle. On Tuesday, the moon kicks into pushy Aries as Mercury sextiles Mars, and people will debate anything. Practice situational awareness and stay safe and centered.
Friday, Feb. 21: Engage an early spike of initiative. Look for a challenging lesson around the use of willpower. Finish the week with care, and don’t drop the ball. Later in the day, take the opportunity to relax and enjoy sparks of fresh conversation.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Change the pace this morning as the sun sextiles Uranus. Explore and meander, but avoid long-term decisions for the moment. We become more sensitive as the day goes on. Extra emotions may just want to spill out of our eyes.
Sunday, Feb. 23: The new moon in Pisces can turn us into a puddle; we can either wallow in our fears and feelings, let ourselves deeply rest and dream, or activate our imagination and spirit to envision answers. This energy is very personal. Do not provoke or guilt-trip others.
Monday, Feb. 24: We’re still in a dreamy, vulnerable place, though with potentially more energy, as the sun sextiles active Mars. Don’t expect efficiency. Watch for major gaps in logic; find a good use for sensitivity, imagination, and perception.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: After a slow-starting morning, the coffee kicks in as the moon enters Aries and thoughtful Mercury sextiles active Mars. Roll with the new energy, pay attention, and avoid saying injudicious things if frustrations flare.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: We may want to be a super-person under the Aries moon, but we have the energy level of a sleepy Clark Kent as the Pisces lineup sings us lullabies. Vary bursts of action with moments of deep rest as that Aries moon squares Mars.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Our hearts warm up as the Aries moon conjuncts Venus this morning, then squares Pluto and Saturn. But whether our hearts fill with enthusiasm, compassion, action, rebellion, jealousy, or just a snit, is up to us. Use that heart flame wisely. ◀
