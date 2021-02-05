The stars loan us a wandering mood this week. We’ll usually get along fairly well as long as we don’t stubbornly square off in our political or philosophical opinions — but that’s a big if.
With Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, the sun, and retrograde Mercury all now in collaborative Aquarius, the mood will be cooperative but laced with potential communication glitches. Our timing and technical equipment can be a little off, so keep an eye on logistics. Schedule in extra time.
Retrograde Mercury is a good time to pick up unfinished work and connect with old communities. It’s time to dredge up things from the past, whether it’s a missing item or old crimes. With this Aquarian lineup, keep an eye out for large crowds that are calling for accountability.
Back home this week, we may chafe against lockdown conditions under a restless Sagittarius moon, so it’s good to get outside. Since Aquarius also is connected to the ankles, take good care of knees and ankles.
Our interpersonal lives may be unsettled by unexpected glitches or odd events. We could spill our coffee on someone as Venus conjuncts Saturn on Saturday. But, underneath this klutziness, most people want to come through for us, and it’s important that we come through for them.
Early next week, the moon in Capricorn encourages order and organization. Rules and systems can feel confining, but they can also help us step away from emotional opinions and organize the facts.
Midweek, a new moon in Aquarius as Mercury squares Mars brings our attention to the big picture. A lovely Venus Jupiter conjunction towards the end of the week reminds us to bring it back home, to notice and appreciate those nearby.
FRIDAY, FEB. 5: After a serious morning, our conversation picks up midday as the moon enters Sagittarius and sextiles Venus. Although we may face minor technical glitches, people will come through. We’ll want to do the right thing but may not know how.
SATURDAY, FEB. 6: Anything is possible under this peripatetic Sagittarius moon. Let life be a simple adventure and use whatever oddities arise as a bonding moment rather than tension creator. Get outside and meander. If we feel cynical about people, let’s give them a chance to surprise us.
SUNDAY, FEB. 7: We can feel uncomfortable as the Capricorn moon forms several minor awkward aspects. Work with any urge to complete or accomplish. But also know that rest may be needed more than efficiency.
MONDAY, FEB. 8: Get organized as the sun conjuncts Mercury. People may want to debate every little logical point, but emotional nuances are hard to perceive. Expect conversation around vision statements and purpose, and hold yourself and others accountable to your stated goal.
TUESDAY, FEB. 9: We may work industriously but inefficiently as the moon conjuncts Pluto in Capricorn early on. If some dramatic moment arises, deal with it and don’t generalize; handle exactly what’s on the plate and expect the future to be different. Moods expand this evening as the moon enters Aquarius.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10: An irritable Mars-Mercury square early this morning can keep us on our toes. Pay attention, cut the bagel with care, drive defensively, and don’t take the bait if someone’s in a mood. By late afternoon, the moon conjuncts, and it’s easier to laugh together.
THURSDAY, FEB. 11: We talk about the whys and wherefores, the theory of love, or our Constitution on this new moon in Aquarius and as romantic Venus conjuncts expansive Jupiter. Let it call us to our highest ideals but not talk us out of our actual feelings. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
