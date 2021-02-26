A full moon in Virgo this weekend helps us kick off spring cleaning and instigates early sparks of spring fever. We can use that Virgo energy to complain, or we can expand into the compassionate heart, which is the gift of Virgo. Use this full moon to create room for new life in the spring.
Thoughtful Mercury is direct and building speed this week, and it is opening up new possibilities. Mercury is wedged between Saturn and Jupiter, which are all in Aquarius. This is the week for big policy decisions, so think about new ground rules or working hypotheses.
Emotional Venus is now in sensitive Pisces and asks us to do all this work with gentleness. Venus encourages dreamy moments that can echo our COVID lockdown brain fog. We will be more efficient if we take the time to let our hearts and imaginations wander once in a while. Let’s be kind to ourselves, count our blessings, and then do what we need to do.
The moon enters Libra on Sunday and helps us make new plans for connection and collaboration. We lose our objectivity as the moon enters more tempestuous Scorpio late on Tuesday. Watch for a strong emotional torque that feeds art and poetry but can trip up our logical decisions. Watch the best and worst edges of the human psyche peek out. On Wednesday, Mars enters flirtatious and amusing Gemini, stirs spring flirtations, and can make it feel really urgent that we get a chance to tell our stories.
FRIDAY, FEB. 26: We could feel edgy, brittle, or defensive this morning as the moon squares Mars and enters Virgo. The mood softens this afternoon with moments of social awkwardness as the moon opposes Venus. Save some energy for stimulating, late-night conversation.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27: The full Virgo moon overnight can leave us in a strange mood. If we can keep our senses of humor about our quirks, rather than spin out in self-consciousness, we can look over our lives to see what needs to be cleared out, what needs fertilizing, and what needs to be savored.
SUNDAY, FEB. 28: The morning is oriented toward health and introspection as the Virgo moon forms a grand trine with Mars and Pluto. Some will have to integrate recent difficult information but can do so with support. The moon enters sociable Libra and encourages us to find beauty in our world and in one another.
MONDAY, MARCH 1: The mood is friendly but haunted. We may be deeply aware of a problem as the sun challenges Pluto, but we can find a diplomatic solution if we get creative as the Libra moon trines Saturn and Jupiter.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2: Emotional winds swirl as the moon squares lugubrious Pluto, then enters deep Scorpio. Existential discontent can help us stay productive if we put it to work rather than take it out on others. Don’t take on other people’s projections. Walk away from those who don a mulish expression. Hold hearts gently.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3: Finish what you start, even if it’s hard to stay focused. Sparks can fly in the best and worst of ways as Venus sextiles Uranus and inspires sparks of impatience and flirtation. But the moon is in possessive Scorpio, so let’s be careful with those sparks. Mars enters Gemini tonight, and it can feel urgent to talk.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4: People are tired of the old project and want something fresh to work on. Look for green lights. Ask pragmatic questions but consider saying yes to other people’s propositions as Mercury conjuncts expansive Jupiter under an upbeat Sagittarius moon. Engage in a new conversation. ◀
To contact astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, go to roanrobbins.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.